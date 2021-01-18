Nissan Motor : and NISMO announce 2021 Super GT GT500 class driver lineup

2021/01/18

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Nissan Motorsports International Co., Ltd. (NISMO) today announced the driver lineup for Nissan teams in the 2021 Super GT GT500 class.

The team principals and drivers are:

Executive Director



Motohiro Matsumura No. Team Team principal Driver 23 NISMO Yutaka Suzuki Tsugio Matsuda

Ronnie Quintarelli (ITA) 3 NDDP Racing with B-Max Toshikazu Tanaka Kohei Hirate

Katsumasa Chiyo 12 Team Impul Kazuyoshi Hoshino Kazuki Hiramine

Nobuharu Matsushita 24 Kondo Racing Masahiko Kondo Mitsunori Takaboshi

Daiki Sasaki

'The first testing for the Super GT 2021 season is about to start tomorrow,' said NISMO President and CEO Takao Katagiri. 'This year, we welcome Nobuharu Matsushita to Team Impul. Under the supervision of the team principal, Mr. Hoshino, we expect that together with his teammate Kazuki Hiramine, Matsushita will further propel the team with their vigorous driving.

'We are now preparing and developing the Nissan GT-R NISMO GT500 to further improve its competitiveness. In order to show fans exciting races that deserve the name of the GT-R, the team principals, drivers, engineers, team crew and all NISMO employees, including the development team, will do our utmost'

Nissan/NISMO's 2021 motorsports activity plan will be announced at a later date.

