Nissan Motor : and NISMO announce 2021 Super GT GT500 class driver lineup

2021/01/18
YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Nissan Motorsports International Co., Ltd. (NISMO) today announced the driver lineup for Nissan teams in the 2021 Super GT GT500 class.
The team principals and drivers are:
|
Executive Director
Motohiro Matsumura
|
No.
|
Team
|
Team principal
|
Driver
|
23
|
NISMO
|
Yutaka Suzuki
|
Tsugio Matsuda
Ronnie Quintarelli (ITA)
|
3
|
NDDP Racing with B-Max
|
Toshikazu Tanaka
|
Kohei Hirate
Katsumasa Chiyo
|
12
|
Team Impul
|
Kazuyoshi Hoshino
|
Kazuki Hiramine
Nobuharu Matsushita
|
24
|
Kondo Racing
|
Masahiko Kondo
|
Mitsunori Takaboshi
Daiki Sasaki
'The first testing for the Super GT 2021 season is about to start tomorrow,' said NISMO President and CEO Takao Katagiri. 'This year, we welcome Nobuharu Matsushita to Team Impul. Under the supervision of the team principal, Mr. Hoshino, we expect that together with his teammate Kazuki Hiramine, Matsushita will further propel the team with their vigorous driving.
'We are now preparing and developing the Nissan GT-R NISMO GT500 to further improve its competitiveness. In order to show fans exciting races that deserve the name of the GT-R, the team principals, drivers, engineers, team crew and all NISMO employees, including the development team, will do our utmost'
Nissan/NISMO's 2021 motorsports activity plan will be announced at a later date.
Contact
Yasuko Onishi
Manager, Motorsports Planning and Communications Dept.
Nissan Motorsports International Co., Ltd.
yasuko_onishi@mail.nismo.co.jp
