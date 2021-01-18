Log in
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
Nissan Motor : and NISMO announce 2021 Super GT GT500 class driver lineup

01/18/2021
2021/01/18

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Nissan Motorsports International Co., Ltd. (NISMO) today announced the driver lineup for Nissan teams in the 2021 Super GT GT500 class.

The team principals and drivers are:

Executive Director

Motohiro Matsumura 		No. Team Team principal Driver
23 NISMO Yutaka Suzuki Tsugio Matsuda
Ronnie Quintarelli (ITA)
3 NDDP Racing with B-Max Toshikazu Tanaka Kohei Hirate
Katsumasa Chiyo
12 Team Impul Kazuyoshi Hoshino Kazuki Hiramine
Nobuharu Matsushita
24 Kondo Racing Masahiko Kondo Mitsunori Takaboshi
Daiki Sasaki

'The first testing for the Super GT 2021 season is about to start tomorrow,' said NISMO President and CEO Takao Katagiri. 'This year, we welcome Nobuharu Matsushita to Team Impul. Under the supervision of the team principal, Mr. Hoshino, we expect that together with his teammate Kazuki Hiramine, Matsushita will further propel the team with their vigorous driving.

'We are now preparing and developing the Nissan GT-R NISMO GT500 to further improve its competitiveness. In order to show fans exciting races that deserve the name of the GT-R, the team principals, drivers, engineers, team crew and all NISMO employees, including the development team, will do our utmost'

Nissan/NISMO's 2021 motorsports activity plan will be announced at a later date.

Contact

Yasuko Onishi
Manager, Motorsports Planning and Communications Dept.
Nissan Motorsports International Co., Ltd.
yasuko_onishi@mail.nismo.co.jp

For more information about Nissan's products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 05:03:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
