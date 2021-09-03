Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nissan Motor : and Waseda University in Japan testing jointly developed recycling process for electrified vehicle motors

09/03/2021 | 12:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2021/09/03

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Waseda University today announced the start of testing in Japan of a jointly developed recycling process that efficiently recovers high-purity rare-earth compounds from electrified vehicle motor magnets. The testing is aimed at enabling practical application of the new process by the mid-2020s.

The automotive industry is promoting vehicle electrification to tackle climate change and to realize a carbon-neutral society. Most motors in electrified vehicles use neodymium magnets, which contain scarce rare-earth metals such as neodymium and dysprosium. Reducing the use of scarce rare earths is important not only because of the environmental impact of mining and refining, but also because the shifting balance of supply and demand leads to price fluctuations for both manufacturers and consumers.

To use limited and valuable resources more effectively, since 2010 Nissan has been working from the design stage to reduce the amount1 of heavy rare-earth elements (REEs) in motor magnets. In addition, Nissan is recycling REEs by removing magnets from motors that do not meet production standards and returning them to suppliers. Currently, multiple steps are involved, including manual disassembly and removal. Therefore, developing a simpler and more economical process is important to achieve increased recycling in the future.

Since 2017, Nissan has been collaborating with Waseda University, which has a strong track record of researching non-ferrous metal recycling and smelting. In March 2020 the collaboration successfully developed a pyrometallurgy process that does not require motor disassembly.

Process overview:

1. A carburizing material and pig iron are added to the motor, which is then heated to at least 1,400 C and begins to melt.
2. Iron oxide is added to oxidize the REEs in the molten mixture.
3. A small amount of borate-based flux, which is capable of dissolving rare-earth oxides even at low temperatures and highly efficiently recovering REEs, is added to the molten mixture.
4. The molten mixture separates into two liquid layers, with the molten oxide layer(slag) that contains the REEs floating to the top, and the higher density iron-carbon(Fe-C) alloy layer sinking to the bottom.
5. The REEs are then recovered from the slag.

Testing has shown that this process can recover 98% of the motors' REEs. This method also reduces the recovery process and work time by approximately 50% compared to the current method because there is no need to demagnetize the magnets, nor remove and disassemble them.

Going forward, Waseda and Nissan will continue their large-scale facility testing with the aim of developing practical application, and Nissan will collect motors from electrified vehicles that are being recycled and continue to develop its recycling system.

Nissan will continue to contribute to the building of a cleaner, safer and more inclusive society as part of its efforts to develop a sustainable society. Through its Nissan Green Program 2022, Nissan is addressing four priority issues: climate change, resource dependency, air quality and water scarcity. Nissan will continue to aim for carbon neutrality and zero new material resource use, and will simultaneously promote the use of electrified vehicles and the recycling and reduced use of REEs.

1 The Nissan Note e-POWER produced in FY2020 uses magnets with 85% fewer heavy REEs than the Nissan LEAF produced in FY2010.

###

Contact
Koji Okuda or Azusa Momose
+81 (0)45-523-5552
nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

For more information about Nissan's products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 04:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
12:12aNISSAN MOTOR : and Waseda University in Japan testing jointly developed recyclin..
PU
09/02NISSAN MOTOR : 'Heisman House' back with fan-inspired campaign
AQ
09/02NISSAN MOTOR : e.dams announces Maximilian Guenther as new Formula E driver
PU
09/01Topix retreats from 5-month high as JR West, other transport stocks slump
RE
08/30LUCA DE MEO : Renault's De Meo pushes Dacia brand with new family car
RE
08/30Japanese stocks end higher on Wall St gains, Nikkei lags broader market
RE
08/30NISSAN MOTOR : production, sales and exports for July 2021
PU
08/30Nikkei tracks Wall Street rally, but markets cautious on COVID woes
RE
08/27NISSAN MOTOR : to launch all-electric minivehicle in early FY2022 in Japan
PU
08/26NISSAN MOTOR : brings its innovation and excitement to the ‘Race to Zero'
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 9 587 B 87 126 M 87 126 M
Net income 2022 131 B 1 192 M 1 192 M
Net Debt 2022 5 575 B 50 667 M 50 667 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 0,60%
Capitalization 2 188 B 19 891 M 19 883 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 131 461
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 559,10 JPY
Average target price 703,53 JPY
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-0.16%20 460
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION21.28%244 333
VOLKSWAGEN AG32.99%149 518
DAIMLER AG22.20%90 119
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED28.76%75 129
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY17.56%71 294