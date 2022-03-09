Log in
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  03/22 01:00:00 am
437.8 JPY   -0.23%
Nissan Motor : announces senior management appointments

03/09/2022 | 02:11am EST
2022/03/09

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced senior management appointments aimed to further strengthen company leadership team as it broadens focus from immediate business transformation to realizing a progressive future with its long term vision, Nissan Ambition 2030.

The following senior management changes will be effective April 01, 2022.

Toru Ihara currently corporate vice president (CVP) and Acting Head of HR, Diversity Development, Organization Development and Secretariat will be promoted to senior vice president (SVP), Global HR and Diversity & Inclusion. He will become an Executive Committee member. Ihara will continue to report to Makoto Uchida, president and chief executive officer (CEO).
Junichi Endo currently president and chief executive officer, NMKV Co., Ltd., is appointed as SVP of Marketing and Sales Japan-ASEAN replacing Yukio Ito, CVP. Endo will report to Asako Hoshino, executive vice president (EVP).

Ito will retain his responsibilities as CVP of Global Customer Experience & Connected Car Service and will continue to report to Hoshino.
Masaaki Kanda currently vice president (VP) in charge of Marketing and Sales Japan will be promoted to CVP. Kanda will report to Endo.
Kazuta Amemiya currently region vice president of Japan-ASEAN business acceleration office and concurrently general manager in charge of the Budget and Accounting department will be promoted to VP Finance for Japan-ASEAN. Amemiya will report to Hoshino and functionally to Stephen Ma, chief financial officer.
Antoine Barthes currently VP of Global Sales, Customer Quality and Dealer Network Development, will be promoted to CVP and his areas of responsibility will remain the same. Barthes will continue to report to Hoshino.
Ponz Pandikuthira currently division general manager in charge of global product portfolio management, will be promoted as VP, Global Marketing. Pandikuthira will continue to report to Hoshino.
Michael Soutter currently region vice president of Aftersales Americas, will be promoted to CVP, Global Aftersales. Soutter will report to Ashwani Gupta, chief operating officer. Kent O'Hara, currently in charge of Global Aftersales will be appointed to a new leadership position within the Nissan Group.
Keiichi Sato currently vice president & division general manager, Global Aftersales at Mitsubishi Motors Corporation will return to Nissan and will be appointed as VP, Global Aftersales Strategy and Operations. Sato will report to Soutter.
Eiichi Akashi
currently CVP & Alliance Global VP in charge of Product Development will assume new areas of responsibility as CVP & Alliance Global VP in charge of Vehicle Planning and Vehicle Component Engineering. He will replace Akihiro Otomo who will be appointed to a new leadership position within the Nissan Group. Akashi reports to Kunio Nakaguro, EVP.
Kazuyuki Yamaguchi currently region VP, Vehicle Program Engineering North Americas, will be promoted to CVP & Alliance global VP responsible for Product Development replacing Akashi. Yamaguchi will report to Nakaguro.
Mitsuro Antoku will assume concurrent responsibilities as president & CEO of NMKV Co. Ltd., in addition to his current role as CVP & Alliance Global VP of Product Development, reporting to Nakaguro.
Shunichi Inamijima currently division general manager & Alliance global director for Powertrain and EV technology development, will be promoted as VP & Alliance Global VP for Powertrain & EV Engineering. Inamijima will continue to report to Toshihiro Hirai, SVP & Alliance SVP.
Craig Croot currently division general manager in charge of Global CVAS (Chief Vehicle Assessment Specialist) division will be promoted to VP. Croot will report to Noboru Tateishi, SVP & Chief Quality Officer.
Lavanya Wadgaonkar currently division general manager in charge of Global Communications will be promoted to VP and the scope of her responsibilities will remain the same. Wadgaonkar will continue to report to Sadayuki Hamaguchi, CVP.
Yukinori Yamamoto currently division general manager in charge of Legal and Intellectual Property, will be promoted to VP and the scope of his responsibilities will remain the same. Yamamoto will continue to report to Uchida CEO.
Anish Baijal currently VP, Organization Development and Corporate Culture Transformation, CFT Management and Global HR Planning will be promoted to CVP, MCs/Regions HR management, HR Strategy, Organization Development and will continue to report to Ihara SVP.
Takashi Kosaka currently division general manager for Japan HR will be promoted to VP, Japan HR, Secretariat Office. Kosaka will report to Ihara SVP.

Mark Stout, currently CVP in charge of MCs/Regions HR management, Global Talent Management, Global HR-BP, and Global People Service will retire as of March 31st, 2022.

Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi, currently executive vice president & Alliance executive vice president will retire as of March 31st, 2022.


With these moves, Nissan will further bolster its business foundation, driving even greater collaborations with a commitment to provide societies and customers with a diverse range of mobility solutions to drive innovation that enriches people's lives.


1 MC: Management Committee
2 Region: Americas, AMIEO, Japan-ASEAN and China

Contact
Koji Okuda or Azusa Momose
+81 (0)45-523-5552
nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com.
You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 07:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Consensus
