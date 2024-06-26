June 26, 2024

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced new appointments to the leadership team.

Greg Hagy is appointed as senior vice president, M&A, Partnership Finance and Projects effective July 1. He will report to CFO Stephen Ma. Hagy comes with over 30 years of experience in the automotive industry. In his last role at General Motors, he served as vice president, Corporate Development, Global M&A. He brings strong expertise in M&A and finance that will be invaluable to Nissan.

James Moss is appointed as corporate vice president, TCSX effective August 1. Moss, currently vice president, Total Customer Satisfaction, Nissan Americas, will report to Mitsuro Antoku, chief quality officer.

###