Nissan Motor : e.dams pushing hard for more points at Formula E double-header in Rome

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan e.dams will be back in Rome this weekend for Rounds 4 and 5 of the 2021/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The team scored a total of 12 championship points here in last season's double-header, with a best finishing position of fifth.

At the previous race in Mexico City the team achieved a double top 10 finish and took away six points, showing the improved performance of the Nissan Formula E Gen2 powertrain since the beginning of the season.

With this weekend's double-header, the all-electric championship is set for its fourth appearance in the Italian capital, racing on the Circuito Cittadino dell'EUR street circuit in the Esposizione Universale Roma district, a few miles from the famous Colosseum. Created for the 2017/18 Rome E-Prix, the track was modified and extended for last season's races.

The beginning of the European leg of the championship in Rome will see the Nissan Formula E cars take to a typical street circuit for the first time in Season 8. With its numerous corners, impressive long and blind bends, changing surface patterns and grip levels, and some very bumpy sections, this track is particularly challenging for engineers and drivers alike.

"We are looking forward to the double-header in Rome and we have good memories of our car leading the race here last season," said Tommaso Volpe, general manager Nissan Formula E. "The Rome E-Prix is somewhat of a home race for me. I am Italian and, when I lived here, I used to drive to and from my office on the same roads that we will be competing on. The racing traffic will be travelling much faster during the E-Prix than I did, though!

"We will make the most of these next two rounds to confirm the performance step forward shown with our Nissan Formula E Gen2 powertrain during our double top 10 finish in Mexico. The whole team has worked very hard during the break we've had since then, and we are aiming to continue to build our performance and momentum as the races start to come thick and fast for the rest of the season."

Nissan e.dams co-team principals Grégory and Olivier Driot also commented: "It is always exciting to be back in the Eternal City - we've seen some great racing here in the past. The weather can bring some surprises, like last season when the expected mild weather came late, and we were left with cold and damp track conditions. We have therefore prepared for various tire working windows. The team showed an improved pace in Mexico, so we will be pushing hard for more points in Rome."

This season the team will continue to link its presence in Formula E to Nissan's road EVs. Nissan e.dams Formula E driver Sébastien Buemi will race once more in his #23 Nissan Ariya, named after the Japanese manufacturer's all-new, all-electric crossover SUV. Teammate Maximilian Günther is racing in the #22 Nissan LEAF, named after the brand's well-known EV, first launched in 2010.

Nissan races in this all-electric world championship to bring the excitement and fun of zero-emission electric vehicles to a global audience. As part of its goal to achieve carbon neutrality across its operations and the life cycle of its products by 2050, Nissan intends to electrify all its new vehicles by the early 2030s in key markets. The Japanese automaker aims to bring its expertise in transferring knowledge and technology between the racetrack and road for better electric vehicles for customers.

To meet a wide range of customer requirements of the Italian market, the Nissan Ariya will be followed by three new Nissan electrified models: Qashqai e-POWER, Juke Hybrid, and X-Trail e-POWER/e-4ORCE. In 2023, Nissan will offer the newest and most complete electrified crossover range in the Italian new car market, as well as an electrified option on all its passenger cars.

Driver Quotes

Sébastien Buemi

"I am looking forward to Rome. Last season we were quite competitive but we did not manage to convert our pace into a great result, although I did finish P5 in the first race. It's a very challenging circuit with lots of bumps, but at the last round in Mexico we had a lot more pace in free practice and during the race. I didn't do a great job in qualifying, but I feel that our car is good and we've had a bit of time to bring some new things to it. Rome could be a good weekend for us - it's a track that I like and know well and has a few areas where I can overtake. I'll be pushing hard for a strong result."

MaximilianGünther

"I'm very much looking forward to the two races in Rome. We've had quite a long break, so I am keen to get back racing. The team has done a good job since the last race in Mexico to develop and improve the car - we've tried to make our overall package stronger. And the track in Rome is fantastic; one of my absolute favourites in the championship. It's a very typical Formula E circuit, with a lot of bumps, tight and open in places, and with some good overtaking opportunities. It's so much fun to drive on, but there is also a lot to think about in terms of strategy and how you manage your race. The whole team is in a great mindset and eager to get back to the action. I can't wait to be there."

