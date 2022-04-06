Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nissan Motor Co Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nissan Motor : e.dams pushing hard for more points at Formula E double-header in Rome

04/06/2022 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022/04/06

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan e.dams will be back in Rome this weekend for Rounds 4 and 5 of the 2021/22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The team scored a total of 12 championship points here in last season's double-header, with a best finishing position of fifth.

At the previous race in Mexico City the team achieved a double top 10 finish and took away six points, showing the improved performance of the Nissan Formula E Gen2 powertrain since the beginning of the season.

With this weekend's double-header, the all-electric championship is set for its fourth appearance in the Italian capital, racing on the Circuito Cittadino dell'EUR street circuit in the Esposizione Universale Roma district, a few miles from the famous Colosseum. Created for the 2017/18 Rome E-Prix, the track was modified and extended for last season's races.

The beginning of the European leg of the championship in Rome will see the Nissan Formula E cars take to a typical street circuit for the first time in Season 8. With its numerous corners, impressive long and blind bends, changing surface patterns and grip levels, and some very bumpy sections, this track is particularly challenging for engineers and drivers alike.

We had fun last time out in Rome ⚡️@Nissan@NissanEurope#NissanFormulaE#FeelElectric#RomeEPrix pic.twitter.com/3V4VNBjuky

- Nissan NISMO (@NISMO) April 4, 2022

"Life in the Fast Laaaaaane"

It's race week! Who else is pumped?@Nissan@NissanEurope#NissanFormulaE#FeelElectric#RomeEPrix pic.twitter.com/Stxp06sRqt

- Nissan NISMO (@NISMO) April 4, 2022

"We are looking forward to the double-header in Rome and we have good memories of our car leading the race here last season," said Tommaso Volpe, general manager Nissan Formula E. "The Rome E-Prix is somewhat of a home race for me. I am Italian and, when I lived here, I used to drive to and from my office on the same roads that we will be competing on. The racing traffic will be travelling much faster during the E-Prix than I did, though!

"We will make the most of these next two rounds to confirm the performance step forward shown with our Nissan Formula E Gen2 powertrain during our double top 10 finish in Mexico. The whole team has worked very hard during the break we've had since then, and we are aiming to continue to build our performance and momentum as the races start to come thick and fast for the rest of the season."

Nissan e.dams co-team principals Grégory and Olivier Driot also commented: "It is always exciting to be back in the Eternal City - we've seen some great racing here in the past. The weather can bring some surprises, like last season when the expected mild weather came late, and we were left with cold and damp track conditions. We have therefore prepared for various tire working windows. The team showed an improved pace in Mexico, so we will be pushing hard for more points in Rome."

This season the team will continue to link its presence in Formula E to Nissan's road EVs. Nissan e.dams Formula E driver Sébastien Buemi will race once more in his #23 Nissan Ariya, named after the Japanese manufacturer's all-new, all-electric crossover SUV. Teammate Maximilian Günther is racing in the #22 Nissan LEAF, named after the brand's well-known EV, first launched in 2010.

Nissan races in this all-electric world championship to bring the excitement and fun of zero-emission electric vehicles to a global audience. As part of its goal to achieve carbon neutrality across its operations and the life cycle of its products by 2050, Nissan intends to electrify all its new vehicles by the early 2030s in key markets. The Japanese automaker aims to bring its expertise in transferring knowledge and technology between the racetrack and road for better electric vehicles for customers.

To meet a wide range of customer requirements of the Italian market, the Nissan Ariya will be followed by three new Nissan electrified models: Qashqai e-POWER, Juke Hybrid, and X-Trail e-POWER/e-4ORCE. In 2023, Nissan will offer the newest and most complete electrified crossover range in the Italian new car market, as well as an electrified option on all its passenger cars.

Driver Quotes

Sébastien Buemi

"I am looking forward to Rome. Last season we were quite competitive but we did not manage to convert our pace into a great result, although I did finish P5 in the first race. It's a very challenging circuit with lots of bumps, but at the last round in Mexico we had a lot more pace in free practice and during the race. I didn't do a great job in qualifying, but I feel that our car is good and we've had a bit of time to bring some new things to it. Rome could be a good weekend for us - it's a track that I like and know well and has a few areas where I can overtake. I'll be pushing hard for a strong result."

MaximilianGünther

"I'm very much looking forward to the two races in Rome. We've had quite a long break, so I am keen to get back racing. The team has done a good job since the last race in Mexico to develop and improve the car - we've tried to make our overall package stronger. And the track in Rome is fantastic; one of my absolute favourites in the championship. It's a very typical Formula E circuit, with a lot of bumps, tight and open in places, and with some good overtaking opportunities. It's so much fun to drive on, but there is also a lot to think about in terms of strategy and how you manage your race. The whole team is in a great mindset and eager to get back to the action. I can't wait to be there."

TV details
https://www.fiaformulae.com/en/watch/ways-to-watch

#FANBOOST

Fans of Nissan e.dams can help its drivers access an extra boost of energy during each race by visiting nismo.com to cast their votes. Voting opens three days before the race and closes six minutes into the race. Only the top five drivers in the Fanboost Leaderboard can win the extra energy boost, so every vote is important to help Nissan e.dams drivers win Fanboost.

More information

Please visit Global.NissanNews.com/FormulaEPressKit

Contact
Maria C. De Juana
Head of communications, Nissan global motorsports
Phone: +33 617 36 37 61
mdejuana@nissan-europe.com

Sophie Rowlatt
Press officer, Nissan global motorsports
Phone: +44 7392 190 706
srowlatt@prismteam.com

# # #

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 07:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
03:12aNISSAN MOTOR : e.dams pushing hard for more points at Formula E double-header in Rome
PU
02:36aJapanese Shares Trade Deep in Red; Nissan Shares Fall 3% on Indefinite Suspension of Fa..
MT
04/05GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Twitter, Exxon, Nissan, KKR, Block...
04/05Nissan delays Ariya electric SUV sales again, citing supply chain woes
RE
04/04Nissan Group reports first-quarter 2022 U.S. sales
AQ
04/01Nissan to Discontinue Manufacturing of Cima Sedans
MT
04/01Japan Index Adds Losses on Dismal Business Environment; Toshiba Shares Jump 6% on Poten..
MT
04/01Australian Shares Post Small Loss Amid Decline in Business Confidence
MT
04/01Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Provides Sales Results for the First Quarter Ended March 2022
CI
03/31Toyoda Gosei's LED Illuminated Emblem To Be Used for First Time in Japan; Contributes t..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 720 B 70 675 M 70 675 M
Net income 2022 217 B 1 755 M 1 755 M
Net Debt 2022 5 393 B 43 711 M 43 711 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,66x
Yield 2022 0,65%
Capitalization 2 081 B 16 868 M 16 868 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 131 461
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 531,70 JPY
Average target price 714,12 JPY
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-4.34%16 868
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.01%248 310
VOLKSWAGEN AG-11.69%110 108
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-6.85%75 572
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-23.83%66 954
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-29.35%62 741