Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nissan Motor : e.dams scores points in first two races of new Formula E season

02/27/2021 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2021/02/27

DIRIYAH, Saudi Arabia - Nissan e.dams scored points in both races of the new ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season this weekend under the floodlights in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. The action-packed double-header was also the first time the all-electric series has raced as an FIA World Championship.

Both races on the tight and twisting Diriyah street circuit, set at a UNESCO World Heritage site, were incident-packed, but Nissan e.dams team driver Oliver Rowland managed to score points in both, taking a total of 14 points - eight in round one and six in round two.

After qualifying in P10 in round one after going fastest in his qualifying group one, Rowland fought up the pack to cross the line in P6. He also went fastest in his qualifying group one in round two but started the race in P13, again fighting up places before finishing in P7. The second race was cut short by a safety car and then a red flag; otherwise more points looked possible for Rowland.

FINAL RESULT: @oliverrowland1 took P7 in today's @FIAFormulaE round two in Diriyah after the results were reclassified️

Oli scored a total of 14 points across both rounds of racing @Nissan#NissanFormulaE#IntelligentMobility#DiriyahEPrixpic.twitter.com/xujHPQc7al

- Nissan NISMO (@NISMO) February 27, 2021

Nissan e.dams' team driver Sebastien Buemi qualified in P17 for round one and raced up to P13. In round two, Buemi qualified in P8 and up to P7 before an incident off the racing line saw him lose grip and make contact with the wall, forcing him to retire.

For Nissan, the all-electric street racing championship brings the excitement and fun of zero-emission electric cars to a global audience. High-performance electric vehicles are a key part of Nissan's efforts to accelerate the integration of electric vehicles into society.

'It's great to have season seven finally underway with two action-packed races, but these were not quite the results we wanted, or that we feel we could have achieved,' said Tommaso Volpe, Nissan's global motorsports director. 'Both Oli and Seb showed good race pace, but we were unlucky with Seb's retirement and the race getting cut short for Oli with the red flag. However, one of our keys objectives in Formula E is to show a global audience just how fast and exciting all-electric cars can be, and these races under the lights in Diriyah did just that.'

For season seven, the race team is connecting its competition in Formula E to Nissan's production EVs, naming car No. 22 after Nissan's all-electric LEAF, and car No. 23 after the new Nissan Ariya all-electric crossover SUV.

'An exciting race for the fans with lots of action, incidents and overtaking, but a tough one for the team,' said Gregory Driot, co-team principal of Nissan e.dams. 'Oli showed that he and the car had pace by going fastest in both his qualifying groups on the slippery track the drivers faced in qualifying group one, and went on to score solid points for the team. Seb was pushing hard and in his effort to bring some points to the team, unfortunately grazed the wall, but that's racing. We are looking forward to the next races and will use these 2 rounds to arrive in round three in Rome in April stronger.'

Driver Quotes

Oliver Rowland

'Two positive races for us here in Diriyah, just a bit of shame round two got cut short today with the red flag as I think we had the potential to pick off a few more places towards the end. All in all, I think the team did a great job, scoring 14 points, and, coming from qualifying group one where the track is the dustiest, this is a good effort. I feel like we had the potential to win races here, but we know what we've got to do for Rome, so we'll work hard for the results we deserve.'

Sebastien Buemi

Very disappointed with round two today. I had some good opportunities to score some good points running in P7, but unfortunately, I didn't. I made a mistake and clipped the wall and had to retire. Overall, we had good pace and efficiency in both races, so we could have scored more points. We have to take the positives out of the weekend. We will regroup and focus for Rome.'

Contact
Anna Teslik
Global motorsports communications manager
Phone: +33 7 7614 7286
ATeslik@nissan-europe.com

Dan Anslow
Global motorsports press officer
Phone: +44 7787 152 543
media@nismosupport.com

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2021 22:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
05:42pNISSAN MOTOR : e.dams scores points in first two races of new Formula E season
PU
02/26Eight U.S. auto state governors urge Biden to press semiconductor firms on ch..
RE
02/26NISSAN MOTOR : says makes breakthrough with engine in reducing CO2 emissions
RE
02/25Chip shortage leads Japan automakers to post 4.5% slump in January global out..
RE
02/25NISSAN MOTOR : production, sales and exports for January 2021
PU
02/24NISSAN MOTOR : ex-CEO tells Japanese court Ghosn's pay was too low
AQ
02/24NISSAN MOTOR : Ex-Nissan CEO testifies against Ghosn in alleged financial miscon..
AQ
02/23UK-Japan trade deal settled nerves for Japanese firms, Honda executive says
RE
02/22NISSAN MOTOR : VW's SEAT says Spain needs a battery plant as it eyes EV producti..
RE
02/22NISSAN MOTOR : e.dams begins new Formula E season with strong momentum
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 707 B 72 326 M 72 326 M
Net income 2021 -480 512 M -4 509 M -4 509 M
Net Debt 2021 6 102 B 57 261 M 57 261 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,67x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 249 B 21 086 M 21 104 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 136 134
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 600,33 JPY
Last Close Price 574,70 JPY
Spread / Highest target 158%
Spread / Average Target 4,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.2.63%21 086
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.06%206 396
VOLKSWAGEN AG13.52%112 325
DAIMLER AG14.64%85 755
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY23.27%73 962
BMW AG-1.01%55 935
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ