June 25, 2024

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. held its 125th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders today at the company's global headquarters here. The meeting was attended by 625 shareholders and ran for 1 hour and 47 minutes.



At the meeting, shareholders approved the company's proposal to distribute surplus and elect 12 directors, due to the expiration of terms of 10 directors and the addition of two directors to enhance the structure.



18 shareholders spoke, with the main topics listed below:

Renault Group and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. partnerships

Price book-value ratio and share price improvement efforts

Japan product strategy

EV demand forecast

2024 sales target

Number of directors

