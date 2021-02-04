Nissan Motor : in the Philippines kicks off 2021 with Terra VL update

2021/01/27

TAGUIG CITY, Philippines - Nissan in the Philippines has opened the new year by unveiling an updated Nissan Terra VL variant at the recent virtual media thanksgiving event. The Japanese automaker introduced the upgraded variant of its popular mid-size SUV in the Philippines with enhanced exteriors and interiors, giving the vehicle a refreshed and bolder look. The introduction is part of the company's commitment to Filipino customers to deliver stylish, tech advanced vehicles that are exciting to drive.

The design changes for the exterior include a gloss black front radiator grille, gloss black front bumper and fog lamp accents, and gloss black door handles and door mirrors. It also has a dark chrome rear license plate finisher, gloss black side steps, and gloss black alloy wheels. These features contribute to the vehicle's sportier appearance and a more daring presence.

The refreshed variant also has a new interior with dark chrome accents and dual-tone leather seat trims, giving the vehicle an edgier touch and enabling drivers to have a comfortable and confident driving experience.

With these sleek upgrades and equipped with a range of Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies on the Nissan Advanced Display Audio, Nissan Terra VL update is capable of an exciting and safe drive conquering any terrain.

The introduction of the updated Terra comes on the heels of retail sales reports from both the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. and the Association of Vehicle Importers and Distributors, Inc.. In the latest report, Nissan in the Philippines closed 2020 among the top 3 automotive brands in the country, with an 8.9% market share. The Nissan Navara pick-up remains the brand's top sales driver, contributing 42.1% of its total sales. The Nissan Urvan and the Nissan Terra were also strong sellers for the company, contributing 23.6% and 17.9% of the year's sales, respectively.

Nissan Philippines further steps it up this year as it officially releases its local newsroom. The local newsroom will house all local and foreign news that can be easily accessed by everyone at philippines.nissannews.com . Furthermore, a media gallery hosts photos from events, activations, and brand related stories. The newsroom will serve as Nissan Philippines' news hub where all the brand's latest stories will be showcased.

According to President and Managing Director of Nissan in the Philippines Atsushi Najima, the past year allowed the company to draw strength from the passion of its people and the heritage of the brand.

'In 2020, we explored and executed innovative ways to reach our customers by introducing more digital and online solutions. We were also able to reach out to our communities through our donations to the Philippine Red Cross and to our medical frontliners, as well as partner with the Department of Tourism to advocate the revival of the Philippine economy. There may be challenges in this new year, but with the safety of our employees, partners, customers and communities on top, we are ready to take them on with a renewed spirit of boldness and daring the impossible,' Najima said.

# # #

For more information about Nissan's products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit

nissan-global.com . You can also follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube .

About Nissan Philippines, Inc.

Nissan Philippines, Inc. (NPI) is the sole national sales company of Nissan in the Philippines. Since it began operations in 2014, NPI has become one of the fastest growing automotive companies in the Philippines, closing Fiscal Year 2018 with a 58% growth versus the previous Fiscal Year.



NPI is committed to delivering Innovation that Excites to the Philippines market, through the introduction of new and exciting vehicles, innovative customer programs, and excellent customer service.



For more information on our products and services, visit our website at nissan.ph .

Local Media Contacts

Tom Tolibas

SM for Corp. Comms.

Nissan Philippines Inc.

+63 2 230 6045

tom.tolibas@nissan.ph

Dax Avenido

AGM for Communications

Nissan Philippines Inc.

+63 2 230 6056

dax.avenido@nissan.ph