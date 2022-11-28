Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nissan Motor Co Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-28 am EST
502.00 JPY   -0.48%
12:05aNissan Motor : launches the all-new Serena in Japan
PU
11/24Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engine Institute completed the acquisition of Nissan Manufacturing RUS LLC from Nissan Motor Co., Ltd..
CI
11/23Russia relaunches production of Soviet-era Moskvich at ex-Renault plant - agencies
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nissan Motor : launches the all-new Serena in Japan

11/28/2022 | 12:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022/11/28

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan today announced the launch of the fully-revamped Serena in Japan. Sales of gasoline-powered models will start this winter, and e-POWER models are to start in spring.


All-new Serena e-POWER Luxion

Since its launch in 1991, the Serena has always been in close touch with the changing forms and need of families. With the concept from the beginning being "Big, Easy, Fun", the all-new Serena is equipped with spacious seating, convenient utilities and the latest in cutting-edge technologies.

"We have planned and developed the new Serena so that the whole family can spend their precious time together, having great fun," said Nissan Executive Vice President Asako Hoshino.

Advanced technologies

  • The Serena features the second-generation e-POWER system, now equipped with an all-new, specially developed 1.4 L engine. The system delivers more powerful and smooth acceleration with less engine noise.
  • ProPILOT 2.0*1 advanced driver assistance system comes on the highest e-POWER grade, the Luxion-the first time*2 such a system that enables hands-off driving (in a single lane on a highway at speeds of 40 km/h or above) has been adopted in a minivan*3 in Japan. For all other grades, ProPILOT has now been made standard. This driver assistance technology helps reduce driver fatigue on long road trips.
  • The Luxion is equipped with ProPILOT Park with memory, which records and recognizes parking space lines, marking the first time this technology has been adopted on a Nissan vehicle. The Luxion also has ProPILOT Remote Park.
  • Steering assist with forward collision avoidance supports steering when avoiding obstacles in front of the vehicle. This technology is also a Nissan first.

Second-generation e-POWER creates a quiet cabin, making conversation easier

  • The Serena features the second-generation e-POWER system, now equipped with an all-new, specially developed 1.4 L engine. The system delivers more powerful and smooth acceleration with less engine noise.
  • The Serena is also equipped with world-first, energy management technology*4 that controls when the engine turns on and off in accordance with vehicle speed, traffic conditions and the navigation system. Reduced engine operation contributes to a quieter cabin.
  • Enhanced insulation further contributes to a quieter cabin, resulting in an easy conversation space, even for rear-seat passengers.

Science-based approach to reducing motion-sickness
Various design and packaging approaches have been taken with the aim of reducing motion-sickness. These include:

  • A wide, open view from inside the vehicle and an optimal display monitor positioning
  • All-new seat design that dampens occupant movement
  • A highly rigid steering wheel enhances handling stability
  • A vehicle structure that deflects crosswinds and reduces shakiness at high speeds
  • The second-generation e-POWER system and tighter suspension enable smoother vehicle body movement
  • e-Pedal Step, which allows the driver to control vehicle speed by just using the accelerator

A friendly design with premium quality and sense of innovation

  • A modern touch has been added to the exterior design. For Luxion and Highway Star grades, the exterior design is finished to evoke the dynamic and powerful performance of the vehicle. All lamps are now LED.
  • Close attention has been given to interior:
    ・The windshield is the widest in the minivan category in the market*3.
    ・As a first for Nissan, the all-new Serena features a switch-type shift for smart looks and ease-of-use.
    ・The seat material is water-repellent, a family friendly feature.
  • 14 body colors are available, including four two-tone combinations.

Convenient family features
The most spacious cabin in the minivan category*3 enables all on board to stretch out and relax.

  • 120 mm of addional driver legroom compared to the previous generation.
  • A multi-purpose center seat in the second row allows the vehicle to carry seven or eight passengers*5.
  • The dual rear door allows easy loading and unloading, even in small parking spaces. When needed, just the small back door at the top can be used. The side passenger door comes with the hands-free, auto-open function.
  • Pockets for smartphones and wallets are now now in easy reach for every seat. Other useful features include: Holders that can accommodate a 500 ml cardoard carton, USB ports, onboard Wi-Fi, and a pre-cooling air conditioning system*6.
  • Air conditioning can be controlled by a simple, intuitive and innovatively designed touch panel, with independent controls for the driver's seat, passenger seat and rear seats.
  • An optional 100V AC power source (1500 W) is available for e-POWER models, which can be used to operate electric appliances when outdoor or as a power source, especially helpful in emergencies.
Drivetrain Engine Grade Seating Mission Price (yen)
2WD HR14DDe-EM57 e-POWER X 8 - 3,198,800
e-POWER XV 3,499,100
e-POWER Highway Star V 3,686,100
e-POWER Luxion 7 4,798,200
MR20DD X 8 Xtronic
CVT 		2,768,700
XV 3,088,800
Highway Star V 3,269,200

Japan nationwide recommended retail price (including consumption tax)

*1 Subscription to the NissanConnect ProPILOT plan is required

*2 Nissan survey; as of November 2022

*3 Nissan survey; as of November 2022. Minivan definition used: 1.2 - 2.0 L class 7/8-seat vehicle with overall height over 1.8 m

*4 Nissan survey; as of November 2022. The technology controls battery charge and discharge to maintain electric-only driving (no engine operation) near the destination, by using information from the navigation system

*5 The e-POWER Luxion is a 7-seater

*6 Onboard Wi-Fi and air conditioning pre-cooling need NissanConnect services subscription.

Note: Features may be available only for certain grades or factory-installed options.

Contact
nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

For more information about Nissan's products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 05:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
12:05aNissan Motor : launches the all-new Serena in Japan
PU
11/24Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engine Institute completed the ac..
CI
11/23Russia relaunches production of Soviet-era Moskvich at ex-Renault plant - agencies
RE
11/212023 Nissan Armada pricing starts at $50,400
AQ
11/18Nissan Z named as finalist for North American Car of the Year
AQ
11/18Nissan, Renault talks should not be politicised, Macron says
RE
11/18Electric vehicle tax set to send green car market into reverse, warns Nissan
AQ
11/16French Carmaker Renault Could Trim Stake in Japan's Nissan to Balance Alliance
MT
11/16Renault considers transferring over half of Nissan stake to match holdings - Nikkei
RE
11/16Renault may sell 28% stake in Nissan to match holdings - Nikkei
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 10 317 B 74 107 M 74 107 M
Net income 2023 209 B 1 501 M 1 501 M
Net Debt 2023 5 019 B 36 054 M 36 054 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,48x
Yield 2023 1,92%
Capitalization 1 975 B 14 189 M 14 189 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 134 111
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 504,40 JPY
Average target price 678,24 JPY
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Uchida Program Director
Stephen Ma Chief Supervisor
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Kunio Nakaguro Executive Vice President, Head-R&D
Yasunobu Matoba Chief Information Officer & Head-Global IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-9.25%14 189
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.42%201 353
VOLKSWAGEN AG-23.06%85 448
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-7.72%69 383
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-30.99%57 481
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-32.21%56 609