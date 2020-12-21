Nissan Motor : licenses technology free of charge to support COVID-19 fight

2020/12/21

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan is supporting the fight against COVID-19 by providing licenses free of charge for thermal imaging sensor technology developed by the company.

Nissan is licensing the low-cost technology under the terms of the IP Open Access Declaration Against COVID-19, which the company joined in May. By signing the declaration, Nissan agreed not to seek compensation nor assert any patent, utility model, design or copyright claim against any activities aimed at combatting the pandemic.

The licenses are for multiple products being developed by Chino Corp. and Seiko NPC Corp. Chino is using Nissan's technology to develop, manufacture and sell non-contact body surface temperature measuring devices that can quickly detect high body surface temperatures.

Seiko NPC has developed sensors under a sublicense of the technology from IHI Aerospace Co., Ltd. These sensors are being used in non-contact body surface temperature measuring devices for multiple companies.

The measuring devices are used in facilities such as schools, airports and medical facilities to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Nissan's contactless temperature-measuring sensor detects infrared rays from an object or area. It can display images, such as temperature distributions, with a resolution of about 2000 pixels and can be manufactured at significantly lower cost than sensors made using conventional technologies.

To learn more about Nissan Technology Licensing, visit https://www.nissan-global.com/EN/LICENSE/.

Contact

Koji Okuda or Azusa Momose

+81 (0)45-523-5552

nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

