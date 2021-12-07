Nissan Motor : named one of the world's most socially impactful brands

2021/12/07

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Laureus, in partnership with SportsPro, has named Nissan one of the world's most socially impactful brands in its inaugural Laureus Sport for Good Index.

The first of its kind dedicated to brands that are leading the way in delivering a positive social and ecological impact through sport, the global index recognized Nissan as the sole automotive brand for its contribution to driving sustainability in the transport industry. Nissan's recognition is accredited to the brand's commitment towards building an equitable society, reducing sport's ecological footprint, and growing the sporting industry's economy through sport for good campaigns.

The index recognized Nissan's positive influence on sports, with Formula E providing the ideal testing ground for Nissan's electrified future. The brand's commitment to the all-electric series was spotlighted, with Nissan encouraging consumer adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) through its participation in the championship. Nissan was also praised for its sustainable solution at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, home of the Dutch soccer giants Ajax. Nissan has worked with partners to supply second-life EV batteries to create the largest European energy storage system installed at the arena.

The index also underscored the significant contributions Nissan has made toward sustainable development goals (SDGs) as laid out by the United Nations, with the brand commended for its ambition to become carbon neutral by 2050. This is supported by Nissan's commitment that every all-new vehicle offering in key markets globally will be electrified by the early 2030s, and the Nissan Green Program 2022. The program sets out the long-term vision of reducing dependence of newly mined resources for 70% of the materials used in each vehicle.

Joji Tagawa, Nissan's chief sustainability officer, commented: "We greatly appreciate the Laureus Sport for Good Index for recognising our commitment to reducing environmental impact and the positive impact we have on the people and the planet."

"Nissan has committed to carbon neutrality by 2050 and we have recently announced our long-term vision to empower mobility and beyond. Sustainability is at the core of this vision and we are driving various initiatives across our business to build a cleaner, safer, and more inclusive world."

Full details of the Laureus Sport for Good Index, the methodology used to identify the named brands and Nissan's selection can be found here.

