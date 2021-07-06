Log in
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
ChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nissan Motor : Honda, Nissan saw China sales tumble in June

07/06/2021 | 02:23am EDT
A Nissan Altima car with a China Stage VI emission standard is seen at a dealership in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - Japanese automakers Honda Motor and Nissan Motor saw their sales in China tumble in June as overall sales in the world's biggest car market decline.

Honda sold 118,168 cars in China in June, down 17% from a year earlier. Nissan said in a statement that it sold 114,605 vehicles in China last month, down 16.3%.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Monday that it expects vehicle sales in China to hit 1.93 million units in June, down 16.3% from a year earlier.

Separately, General Motors Co, which only reports quarterly China sales, said it sold over 750,000 between April and June, up 5.2% from the same period last year.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.53% 3591 End-of-day quote.24.80%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 1.81% 577.9 End-of-day quote.3.20%
Financials
Sales 2021 7 703 B 69 480 M 69 480 M
Net income 2021 -444 533 M -4 010 M -4 010 M
Net Debt 2021 5 928 B 53 468 M 53 468 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,07x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 262 B 20 390 M 20 403 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 136 134
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 577,90 JPY
Average target price 648,82 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.3.20%19 528
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.81%246 448
VOLKSWAGEN AG38.56%152 568
DAIMLER AG31.35%99 369
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY41.59%87 475
BMW AG23.77%71 766