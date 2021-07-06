Nissan Motor : Honda, Nissan saw China sales tumble in June

Honda sold 118,168 cars in China in June, down 17% from a year earlier. Nissan said in a statement that it sold 114,605 vehicles in China last month, down 16.3%.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Monday that it expects vehicle sales in China to hit 1.93 million units in June, down 16.3% from a year earlier.

Separately, General Motors Co, which only reports quarterly China sales, said it sold over 750,000 between April and June, up 5.2% from the same period last year.

