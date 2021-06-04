Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nissan Motor : Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc.(other associated company)

06/04/2021 | 03:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 4, 2021

Company Name

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Code No.

7201

Inquiry

IR Department

(TEL 045-523-5523)

Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc.

(other associated company)

The Company hereby announces the following matters concerning controlling shareholders, etc. with respect to Renault S.A., which is the Company's other associated company.

1. Trade names, etc. of the parent company, controlling shareholder (excluding parent company) and other associated company and its parent company

Percentage of voting rights (%)

Financial instruments

Name

Relationship

Direct

Indirect

Total

exchanges, etc., where issued

ownership

ownership

share certificates are listed

Renault

other

43.70

0.00

43.70

Euronext, Paris

associated

S.A.

company

2. Positioning of the Company within the corporate group of the parent company, etc., and other relationships with the parent company, etc.

Renault S.A. is the largest shareholder in the Company with holdings of 43.70% voting rights of the Company.

The Company maintains a tie-up contract for broad automotive business alliance with Renault S.A. The Alliance Operating Board, which was created to continue to strengthen the Alliance as well as lay the foundations of its future successes, agreed to engage actively with the respective Board of Directors of Alliance member companies to strengthen its governance to operate effectively for the benefit of each member company. Such initiatives will maximize the collaboration within the Alliance, while preserving the identity and autonomy of each member company.

3. Matters concerning transactions with controlling shareholders, etc. Not applicable.

- END -

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 07:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
03:03aNISSAN MOTOR  : Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc.(other associat..
PU
01:40aNISSAN MOTOR  : Ariya electric SUV sales delayed due to COVID-19, chip shortage
RE
01:30aNISSAN MOTOR  : Ariya electric SUV sales delayed due to COVID-19, chip shortage
RE
12:07aFACTBOX-Japanese companies opening COVID-19 vaccination sites amid slow natio..
RE
06/03NISSAN MOTOR  : Pre-orders for all-new Nissan Ariya limited edition lineup begin..
PU
06/03MITSUBISHI MOTORS  : Joint venture between Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors marks 10..
AQ
06/02Japan shares gain on vaccine progress, Topix hits over 6-week high
RE
06/01Daimler India shuts bus and truckmaking unit for three days
RE
06/01NISSAN MOTOR  : Joint venture between Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors marks 10 year..
PU
05/31Indian court orders COVID-related audit of Renault-Nissan plant
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 703 B 69 834 M 69 834 M
Net income 2021 -444 533 M -4 030 M -4 030 M
Net Debt 2021 5 928 B 53 741 M 53 741 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,93x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 200 B 19 962 M 19 950 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 136 134
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 624,71 JPY
Last Close Price 562,20 JPY
Spread / Highest target 163%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.0.39%19 962
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION23.04%248 309
VOLKSWAGEN AG58.08%171 026
DAIMLER AG38.35%103 715
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY52.40%92 060
BMW AG29.96%74 117