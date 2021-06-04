Nissan Motor : Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc.(other associated company)

|
|
June 4, 2021
|
Company Name
|
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
|
Code No.
|
7201
|
Inquiry
|
IR Department
|
|
(TEL 045-523-5523)
Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc.
(other associated company)
The Company hereby announces the following matters concerning controlling shareholders, etc. with respect to Renault S.A., which is the Company's other associated company.
1. Trade names, etc. of the parent company, controlling shareholder (excluding parent company) and other associated company and its parent company
|
|
|
Percentage of voting rights (%)
|
Financial instruments
|
Name
|
Relationship
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
Total
|
exchanges, etc., where issued
|
|
|
ownership
|
ownership
|
share certificates are listed
|
|
|
|
Renault
|
other
|
43.70
|
0.00
|
43.70
|
Euronext, Paris
|
associated
|
S.A.
|
company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Positioning of the Company within the corporate group of the parent company, etc., and other relationships with the parent company, etc.
Renault S.A. is the largest shareholder in the Company with holdings of 43.70% voting rights of the Company.
The Company maintains a tie-up contract for broad automotive business alliance with Renault S.A. The Alliance Operating Board, which was created to continue to strengthen the Alliance as well as lay the foundations of its future successes, agreed to engage actively with the respective Board of Directors of Alliance member companies to strengthen its governance to operate effectively for the benefit of each member company. Such initiatives will maximize the collaboration within the Alliance, while preserving the identity and autonomy of each member company.
3. Matters concerning transactions with controlling shareholders, etc. Not applicable.
- END -
Disclaimer
Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 07:02:03 UTC.