Nissan Motor : Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc.(other associated company)

June 4, 2021 Company Name Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Code No. 7201 Inquiry IR Department (TEL 045-523-5523)

Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc.

(other associated company)

The Company hereby announces the following matters concerning controlling shareholders, etc. with respect to Renault S.A., which is the Company's other associated company.

1. Trade names, etc. of the parent company, controlling shareholder (excluding parent company) and other associated company and its parent company

Percentage of voting rights (%) Financial instruments Name Relationship Direct Indirect Total exchanges, etc., where issued ownership ownership share certificates are listed Renault other 43.70 0.00 43.70 Euronext, Paris associated S.A. company

2. Positioning of the Company within the corporate group of the parent company, etc., and other relationships with the parent company, etc.

Renault S.A. is the largest shareholder in the Company with holdings of 43.70% voting rights of the Company.

The Company maintains a tie-up contract for broad automotive business alliance with Renault S.A. The Alliance Operating Board, which was created to continue to strengthen the Alliance as well as lay the foundations of its future successes, agreed to engage actively with the respective Board of Directors of Alliance member companies to strengthen its governance to operate effectively for the benefit of each member company. Such initiatives will maximize the collaboration within the Alliance, while preserving the identity and autonomy of each member company.

3. Matters concerning transactions with controlling shareholders, etc. Not applicable.

- END -