    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
Nissan Motor : Renault-Nissan India union says workers to go on strike from Wednesday

05/24/2021 | 04:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logos of car manufacturers Nissan and Renault are pictured at a dealership Kyiv

CHENNAI (Reuters) - Factory workers at Renault-Nissan's car plant in southern India will not report for work from Wednesday as their COVID-related safety demands have not been met, a union representing the workers told the company in a letter on Monday.

The strike at the plant in Tamil Nadu, jointly owned by Nissan Motor and alliance partner Renault, comes ahead of a court hearing over allegations from workers that social distancing norms were being flouted and company-provided health benefits outweighed the risk to their lives.

Nissan, which owns a majority stake in the plant, declined to comment, saying the matter is in court.

Renault-Nissan told an Indian court last week it rejected claims that COVID-19 safety protocols were being ignored at the factory, adding it needs to continue production at its car plant to meet orders, Reuters reported on Sunday.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan and Aditi Shah, editing by Ed Osmond)


© Reuters 2021
