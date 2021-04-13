Log in
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
Nissan Motor : allows free use of body temperature and health management technology

04/13/2021 | 12:07am EDT
2021/04/13

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan announced on April 13 that it will allow the free use of Nissan technology for a body temperature and health management system created by Computer Engineering & Consulting Ltd (CEC). The free use is based on the IP Open Access Declaration Against COVID-19, which Nissan joined in May last year.

To help control the spread of COVID-19, Nissan is making as much use as possible of remote working in its back-office operations, while implementing thorough on-site safety measures in production and logistics. For employees who need to work onsite at Nissan facilities, safety and health measures such as hand disinfection and body temperature checks are required for entry.

As an enhancement, Nissan developed a system capable of integrated management of body temperature and health status and implemented it at plants in Japan. The system uses either a contactless thermometer or a thermo-camera to take measurements of employees' body temperatures as they enter a facility. The employees then enter basic information into a tablet device, which is then registered in the system automatically after authentication by ID card. This reduces both the amount of information employees need to enter and data entry errors. It also enables supervisors to manage accurate information on the body temperature and health status of employees, allowing the bolstering of measures to manage their health and prevent the spread of infection at the workplace.

Nissan has licensed this technology to CEC for the company to use as part of an ICT solution aimed at its manufacturing operations.


Outline of the body temperature and health management system

System in use by Nissan

Reference: IP Open Access Declaration Against COVID-19
IP rights holders declare that they will not assert any patent, utility model, design or copyright claims against activities whose sole purpose is to diagnose, prevent and contain COVID-19 infections, and will not seek any consideration or compensation until the date on which the World Health Organization (WHO) declares the COVID-19 outbreak to be over.

To learn more about Nissan Technology Licensing, visit https://www.nissan-global.com/EN/LICENSE/.

Contact
nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit
nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 04:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
