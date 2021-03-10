Log in
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 03/09
614.8 JPY   +3.54%
Nissan Motor : announces senior management appointments

03/10/2021 | 02:09am EST
2021/03/10

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced senior management appointments aimed to further Nissan NEXT business transformation plan supporting Nissan's progress towards profitability and its pursuit of new innovation-driven opportunities accelerating the pathway to electrified future and carbon neutrality.

The following senior management changes will be effective April 1, 2021.

In addition to his current role as chief financial officer, Stephen Ma will assume responsibility for Investor Relations, previously under Joji Tagawa senior vice president (SVP) and chief sustainability officer.

Guillaume Cartier, currently vice chairperson and SVP of marketing and sales of the AMIEO region (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania) & president for AMI, will assume the role of chairperson of AMIEO replacing Gianluca de Ficchy. Cartier will report to vice-chief performance officer and chief quality officer, Christian Vandenhende.

De Ficchy takes on a new senior role within the Alliance which is a subject of separate release.

Jeremie Papin, currently vice chairperson of the management committee and chief financial officer for North America, is promoted as SVP & chairperson for Americas.

Leon Dorssers, currently SVP in charge of Global Sales, Customer Quality, Dealer Network and Product Marketing, will be SVP and regional SVP of marketing and sales of AMIEO replacing Cartier. He will continue to hold his current responsibilities till his successor is announced. Dorssers will report to Cartier.

Atul Pasricha, SVP will be in charge of Product Program Profitability Management, Global R&D Control, M&A and Partnership Finance and Alliance Costing Organization. Pasricha will report to Ma.

Yasuhiko Obata, who is VP in charge of Oppama Plant, will be promoted as SVP in charge of Japan-ASEAN Manufacturing, SCM Operation Division and Global Operation Management. Obata will report to EVP Sakamoto. Seiji Honda, currently SVP in charge of Japan Manufacturing and SCM Operation Division, will be appointed to a leadership position within the Nissan Group.

Hiroki Hasegawa, currently CVP and Alliance global VP, will be promoted to SVP and Alliance SVP, Purchasing. Hasegawa will have dual reporting to chief operating officer, Ashwani Gupta and Alliance EVP Purchasing.

Manabu Sakane, currently vice president (VP) in charge of Corporate Governance and Corporate Management, and BOD office is appointed as CVP and Alliance global VP of Purchasing. Sakane will report to Hasegawa. Yoshihiro Kawai, currently VP of Purchasing will leave Nissan as of March 31, 2021.

Carlos Servin, CVP in charge Global Revenue Control and Regions' Performance Optimization will assume additional responsibility for Global Monozukuri and CAPEX Control previously under Atul. Servin will report to Ma.

Naoya Fujimoto, corporate officer in charge of product development for Engineering at Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, is appointed CVP and Alliance global VP in charge of customer performance & CAE (Computer Aided Engineering) and Test Engineering replacing Takeshi Yamaguchi. Fujimoto will report to Kunio Nakaguro, EVP.

Yamaguchi, currently CVP and Alliance global VP in charge of customer performance & CAE (Computer Aided Engineering) and Test Engineering, will assume a new position as CVP for special projects reporting to COO Gupta.

Hideki Kimata, currently VP in charge of corporate strategy, is appointed as VP, president of Nissan (China) Investment Co., Ltd. (NCIC) replacing Takashi Nishibayashi. Kimata will report to Shohei Yamazaki, SVP & chairperson of the China region. Nishibayashi will be retired and transferred to advisor position for China.

Eiji Kikuchi, currently Alliance global director for Vehicle Production Engineering in Manufacturing & SCM, is appointed VP in charge of Tochigi Plant replacing Takuya Nakamura. Kikuchi will report to Obata. Nakamura will be appointed to a leadership position within the Nissan Group.

Takuji Hisamatsu, currently regional VP of Monozukuri AMI, is appointed VP in charge of Oppama Plant. Hisamatsu will report to Obata.

Toru Ihara, currently CVP in charge of Japan HR, Diversity Development, Global Strategic Workforce Planning, Global Compensation & Benefits, Secretariat, is appointed as Acting Head of HR, CVP, Diversity Development, Organization Development and Secretariat. He will report to CEO Makoto Uchida. Yusuke Takahashi, currently SVP in charge of global HR, will be retired as of March 31st, 2021.

With these moves, Nissan will continue to strengthen its global and regional integration, become more competitive by improving the speed of operations and help deploy latest technologies consistently and quickly to customers the world over.

Contact
Koji Okuda or Azusa Momose
+81-(0)45-523-5552
nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 07:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
