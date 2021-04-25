Log in
Nissan Motor : e.dams races hard at eventful Formula E Valencia double-header

04/25/2021 | 02:02pm EDT
2021/04/25

VALENCIA, Spain - Nissan e.dams drivers Oliver Rowland and Sebastien Buemi raced hard in a highly eventful ABB FIA Formula E World Championship double-header in Valencia this weekend.

In round six, race two, Rowland fought his way from P8 on the grid to P4 at the flag to score 12 points. Buemi also battled hard in this race from P9 at the start and crossed the line in P11, just outside the points.

The previous day in round five, race one, Rowland put in a thrilling drive full of overtakes up to P2 on the last lap from P9 on the grid, when a late race control decision to dock all teams a significant amount of energy ended in Rowland being disqualified.

Buemi drove a strong lap on a drying track to take P5 in the Super Pole qualifying shootout for round five and was running in P4 early in the race when he was forced to retire after being hit from behind.

Nissan races in Formula E to bring the excitement and fun of zero-emission electric vehicles to a global audience. As part of its goal to achieve carbon neutrality across its operations and the life cycle of its products by 2050, Nissan intends to electrify all-new Nissan vehicle offerings by the early 2030s in key markets. Nissan aims to bring its expertise in transferring knowledge and technology between the racetrack and road for better electric vehicles for customers.

Race Result: @FIAFormulaE round 6 #ValenciaEPrix ⚡️

The boys fought hard today! @Nissan#NissanFormulaE#FeelElectricpic.twitter.com/dIdtHiOlK4

- Nissan NISMO (@NISMO) April 25, 2021

'It was a very eventful weekend,' said Tommaso Volpe, Nissan's global motorsports director. 'The first race was strongly affected by the energy reduction applied on the last lap which saw half of the field not finishing the race. It is very frustrating when this happens, but of course we accept the stewards' decision. We are concerned though that finishing races this way will affect the appeal of the sport with the fans'

For the next race in Monaco, the team will race with a new Gen2 powertrain in their Formula E race cars.

'The first of the two races was certainly action packed and Oli was running very well before the end,' said Gregory Driot, co-team principal of Nissan e.dams. 'It was disappointing for Oli not to score points in round five. It was also a shame that Seb had to retire from P4 through no fault of his own. We had some good pace in the second race in the dry and Oli had a great race, so we will build on this for the next round in Monaco.'

The championship now heads to Monaco for round seven on May 8.

Driver Quotes

Oliver Rowland

'My first racing experience in Valencia was good overall. Yesterday's race was disappointing with what happened at the end, but we refocused and came back today to score some good points for the team. I think we were competitive in both wet and dry conditions, and I was a little disappointed not to be in the Super Pole shootouts, but we made it work in the races. Overall, I think we look strong, and we can build on our result today as we head to Monaco. Last time we raced there I got a podium.'

Sebastien Buemi

'Disappointing race for me today, P11 is not what we wanted to be after starting P9. The race today was quite physical with the other drivers and I took some damage on the car. It felt like I was in the wrong place at the wrong time during both rather eventful races, especially when I was taken out from P4 in race one yesterday. We will analyze where we can improve and look forward to Monaco.'

Contact

Anna Teslik
Head of global motorsports communications
Phone: +33 7 7614 7286
ATeslik@nissan-europe.com

Dan Anslow
Global motorsports press officer
Phone: +44 7787 152 543
media@nismosupport.com

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2021 18:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
