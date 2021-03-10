Nissan Motor : selects board of directors candidates

Company Name Code No. 7201 Inquiry IR Department (TEL 045-523-5523) Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

March 10, 2021

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.'s Nomination Committee this month selected candidates for the company's board of directors, which are to be proposed for appointment at the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in June.

In addition, on March 9, the board of directors selected candidates for the position of representative executive officer, chair of the board and committee (nomination, compensation and audit) chair and members.

1. Candidates for director

(To be proposed to the annual general meeting of shareholders)

Name Current Role - Yasushi Kimura Independent outside director Re-appointment Jean-Dominique Senard Director Re-appointment Masakazu Toyoda1 Independent outside director Re-appointment Keiko Ihara Independent outside director Re-appointment Motoo Nagai Independent outside director Re-appointment Bernard Delmas Independent outside director Re-appointment Andrew House Independent outside director Re-appointment Jenifer Rogers Independent outside director Re-appointment Pierre Fleuriot Director Re-appointment Makoto Uchida2 Director Representative executive officer, president and CEO Re-appointment Ashwani Gupta2 Director Representative executive officer, COO/CPO Re-appointment Hideyuki Sakamoto Director Executive officer, executive vice president Re-appointment

1 To be elected as the lead independent outside director of the board at the independent outside directors meeting after the annual general meeting of shareholders.

2 Candidates of representative executive officer. The proposal will be resolved at the board of directors meeting soon after the annual general meeting of shareholders.

2. Candidates for chair and vice-chair of the board of directors

Yasushi Kimura is to be appointed as chair and Jean Dominique Senard as vice-chair. The proposal will be resolved at the board of directors meeting soon after the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in June.

3. Candidates for committee chair and members 1) Nomination Committee

Committee chair Masakazu Toyoda Member Yasushi Kimura Member Keiko Ihara Member Motoo Nagai Member Andrew House Member Jean-Dominique Senard

2) Compensation Committee

Committee chair Keiko Ihara Member Motoo Nagai Member Bernard Delmas Member Jenifer Rogers

3) Audit Committee

Committee chair Motoo Nagai Member Yasushi Kimura Member Masakazu Toyoda Member Jenifer Rogers Member Pierre Fleuriot

The proposal of candidates for the committee chair and members will be resolved at the board of directors meeting to be held soon after the annual general meeting of shareholders.