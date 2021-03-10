Log in
Nissan Motor : selects board of directors candidates

03/10/2021 | 02:03am EST
Company Name

Code No.

7201

Inquiry

IR Department

(TEL 045-523-5523)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan selects board of directors candidatesThe Company has announced "Nissan selects board of directors candidates" as attached.

March 10, 2021

- END -

Nissan selects board of directors candidates

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.'s Nomination Committee this month selected candidates for the company's board of directors, which are to be proposed for appointment at the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in June.

In addition, on March 9, the board of directors selected candidates for the position of representative executive officer, chair of the board and committee (nomination, compensation and audit) chair and members.

1. Candidates for director

(To be proposed to the annual general meeting of shareholders)

Name

Current Role

-

Yasushi Kimura

Independent outside director

Re-appointment

Jean-Dominique Senard

Director

Re-appointment

Masakazu Toyoda1

Independent outside director

Re-appointment

Keiko Ihara

Independent outside director

Re-appointment

Motoo Nagai

Independent outside director

Re-appointment

Bernard Delmas

Independent outside director

Re-appointment

Andrew House

Independent outside director

Re-appointment

Jenifer Rogers

Independent outside director

Re-appointment

Pierre Fleuriot

Director

Re-appointment

Makoto Uchida2

Director

Representative executive officer, president and CEO

Re-appointment

Ashwani Gupta2

Director

Representative executive officer, COO/CPO

Re-appointment

Hideyuki Sakamoto

Director Executive officer, executive vice president

Re-appointment

  • 1 To be elected as the lead independent outside director of the board at the independent outside directors meeting after the annual general meeting of shareholders.

  • 2 Candidates of representative executive officer. The proposal will be resolved at the board of directors meeting soon after the annual general meeting of shareholders.

2. Candidates for chair and vice-chair of the board of directors

Yasushi Kimura is to be appointed as chair and Jean Dominique Senard as vice-chair. The proposal will be resolved at the board of directors meeting soon after the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in June.

3. Candidates for committee chair and members 1) Nomination Committee

Committee chair

Masakazu Toyoda

Member

Yasushi Kimura

Member

Keiko Ihara

Member

Motoo Nagai

Member

Andrew House

Member

Jean-Dominique Senard

2) Compensation Committee

Committee chair

Keiko Ihara

Member

Motoo Nagai

Member

Bernard Delmas

Member

Jenifer Rogers

3) Audit Committee

Committee chair

Motoo Nagai

Member

Yasushi Kimura

Member

Masakazu Toyoda

Member

Jenifer Rogers

Member

Pierre Fleuriot

The proposal of candidates for the committee chair and members will be resolved at the board of directors meeting to be held soon after the annual general meeting of shareholders.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 07:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
