Nissan Motor : selects board of directors candidates

|
Company Name
|
Code No.
|
7201
|
Inquiry
|
IR Department
|
(TEL 045-523-5523)
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Nissan selects board of directors candidatesThe Company has announced "Nissan selects board of directors candidates" as attached.
March 10, 2021
- END -
Nissan selects board of directors candidates
YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.'s Nomination Committee this month selected candidates for the company's board of directors, which are to be proposed for appointment at the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in June.
In addition, on March 9, the board of directors selected candidates for the position of representative executive officer, chair of the board and committee (nomination, compensation and audit) chair and members.
1. Candidates for director
(To be proposed to the annual general meeting of shareholders)
|
Name
|
Current Role
|
-
|
Yasushi Kimura
|
Independent outside director
|
Re-appointment
|
Jean-Dominique Senard
|
Director
|
Re-appointment
|
Masakazu Toyoda1
|
Independent outside director
|
Re-appointment
|
Keiko Ihara
|
Independent outside director
|
Re-appointment
|
Motoo Nagai
|
Independent outside director
|
Re-appointment
|
Bernard Delmas
|
Independent outside director
|
Re-appointment
|
Andrew House
|
Independent outside director
|
Re-appointment
|
Jenifer Rogers
|
Independent outside director
|
Re-appointment
|
Pierre Fleuriot
|
Director
|
Re-appointment
|
Makoto Uchida2
|
Director
Representative executive officer, president and CEO
|
Re-appointment
|
Ashwani Gupta2
|
Director
Representative executive officer, COO/CPO
|
Re-appointment
|
Hideyuki Sakamoto
|
Director Executive officer, executive vice president
|
Re-appointment
-
1 To be elected as the lead independent outside director of the board at the independent outside directors meeting after the annual general meeting of shareholders.
-
2 Candidates of representative executive officer. The proposal will be resolved at the board of directors meeting soon after the annual general meeting of shareholders.
2. Candidates for chair and vice-chair of the board of directors
Yasushi Kimura is to be appointed as chair and Jean Dominique Senard as vice-chair. The proposal will be resolved at the board of directors meeting soon after the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in June.
3. Candidates for committee chair and members 1) Nomination Committee
|
Committee chair
|
Masakazu Toyoda
|
Member
|
Yasushi Kimura
|
Member
|
Keiko Ihara
|
Member
|
Motoo Nagai
|
Member
|
Andrew House
|
Member
|
Jean-Dominique Senard
2) Compensation Committee
|
Committee chair
|
Keiko Ihara
|
Member
|
Motoo Nagai
|
Member
|
Bernard Delmas
|
Member
|
Jenifer Rogers
3) Audit Committee
|
Committee chair
|
Motoo Nagai
|
Member
|
Yasushi Kimura
|
Member
|
Masakazu Toyoda
|
Member
|
Jenifer Rogers
|
Member
|
Pierre Fleuriot
The proposal of candidates for the committee chair and members will be resolved at the board of directors meeting to be held soon after the annual general meeting of shareholders.
Disclaimer
Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 07:02:04 UTC.