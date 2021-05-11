Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nissan Motor : shares tumble 12% after guidance disappoints

05/11/2021 | 11:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co shares slumped as much as 12.2% on Wednesday to their lowest in five months after the Japanese automaker's weaker-than-expected guidance for the current fiscal year.

Nissan defied expectations on Tuesday for a return to profitability in the year ending March 2022, as the global chip shortage and raw material price increases curb its recovery from a record annual operating loss.

The forecast by Japan's No.3 car maker by sales to break even for the year that began on April 1 was lower than a 241.7 billion yen ($2.23 billion) profit predicted by SmartEstimate.

Nissan CEO Uchida said on Tuesday that the automaker foresees an operating profit even as it faces a huge impact from business risks including semiconductor supply issues. He added that the company will give updates on its outlook guidance after the first quarter.

Toshihide Kinoshita, analyst at SMBC Nikko, wrote in a note that Nissan's "somewhat conservative guidance" was within expectations as the automaker faces uncertainty as it tries to improve profitability, but its break-even guidance was a negative surprise.

"While global OEMs continue to post strong results, Nissan's slow recovery stands out, though the low-ball guidance may include an impression strategy while aiming for an upward revision ahead," Jefferies analyst Takaki Nakanishi wrote in a note, adding that the stock's fall will be short-lived.

"Despite no clear disclosure being made, we estimate that the company may have factored in about ¥150bn in risk factors as a basis of the breaking-even guidance," Nakanishi wrote.

The company said its annual operating loss in the year ended March 31 widened to 150.65 billion yen from a 40 billion yen shortfall in the previous year, though it beat its February forecast.

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu, Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NAKANISHI INC. -0.72% 2219 End-of-day quote.-2.03%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -1.03% 557.9 End-of-day quote.-0.38%
All news about NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
05/11NISSAN MOTOR  : shares tumble 12% after guidance disappoints
RE
05/11Japanese shares fall on weak Wall Street finish, BOJ's absence
RE
05/11NISSAN MOTOR  : Narrows Attributable Loss in FY21; Shares Tumble 12%
MT
05/11Industrials Drop Amid Materials Inflation, Supply-Chain Worries - Industrials..
DJ
05/11Chip shortage dampens Nissan's route back to profit after record loss
RE
05/11NISSAN MOTOR  : lost $4.1 billion in 2020, 33% less year-on-year
AQ
05/11UPDATE1 : Nissan sees 3rd annual net loss in FY 2021 of 60 bil. yen
AQ
05/11LUCA DE MEO : Renault, Nissan looking for more savings on batteries - De Meo
RE
05/11URGENT : Nissan eyes 60 bil. yen net loss in FY 2021
AQ
05/11NISSAN MOTOR  : reports financial results for fiscal year 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 703 B 70 828 M 70 828 M
Net income 2021 -455 603 M -4 189 M -4 189 M
Net Debt 2021 5 928 B 54 505 M 54 505 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,96x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 265 B 20 878 M 20 824 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 136 134
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 637,06 JPY
Last Close Price 578,60 JPY
Spread / Highest target 156%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-0.38%20 958
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.11%218 705
VOLKSWAGEN AG36.99%148 522
DAIMLER AG25.21%95 964
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY33.84%83 283
BMW AG16.60%67 326