Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nissan Motor : to focus on fuel-sipping technology and electrification in China

04/18/2021 | 12:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The brand logo of Nissan Motor Corp. is seen on a tyre wheel of the company's car at their showroom in Tokyo

SHANGHAI/TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's financially challenged Nissan Motor Co is expected to show off a new "must-succeed" car and explain its green-car strategy for China at the Shanghai auto show which starts on Monday, two company officials told Reuters.

The car Nissan plans to show off at the motor show is the significantly redesigned X-Trail sport-utility vehicle (SUV). A similar SUV called the Rogue hit the U.S. market last year. The new X-Trail will be available in China later this year.

The new car is powered by a fuel-sipping three-cylinder, petrol-powered turbo engine, which one of the sources said might face an uphill battle in gaining acceptance in China where similar technologies have proven unpopular.

The car is a "must succeed, a must win car for us," one of the two sources said. Both sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak with reporters.

In addition to the X-Trail's China debut, Nissan's chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta is expected to tell reporters in Shanghai virtually from Japan on Monday that Nissan's green car strategy is two-pronged: the company will focus on fuel efficiency-enhancing petrol-electric hybrid technology, as well as battery electric cars to make its lineup of vehicles in China greener.

In January, Nissan said all its new vehicles in key markets, including China, would be electrified by the early 2030s, as part of its efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The strategy comes as regulatory pressure in China grows on carmakers to slash emissions.

China is a key pillar of Nissan's turnaround strategy, which involves focusing on producing profitable cars for China, Japan and the United States, rather than chasing all-out global growth pursued by ousted boss Carlos Ghosn.

The company is scrambling to slash its production capacity and model line-up by a fifth and to cut fixed costs by 300 billion yen ($2.8 billion). Nissan aims to achieve a 5% operating profit margin and a sustainable global market share of 6% by the end of fiscal year 2023

It wasn't immediately clear how much detail Nissan plans to share on its China strategy on Monday.

The two sources said Nissan nonetheless plans to start taking "pre-orders" in China for its upcoming electric Ariya SUV before the end of this year. 

Nissan also plans to launch a hybrid "e-Power" version of the Sylphy compact car this year and an e-Power X-Trail as early as next year.

A company spokeswoman said Nissan plans to showcase in Shanghai the redesign X-Trail crossover, as well as the introduction of Nissan's e-power petrol-electric hybrid technology to China. She declined to comment otherwise. 

($1 = 108.7700 yen)

(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu in Shanghai and Eimi Yamamitsu in Tokyo; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

By Norihiko Shirouzu and Eimi Yamamitsu


© Reuters 2021
All news about NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
12:11aNISSAN MOTOR  : to focus on fuel-sipping technology and electrification in China
RE
04/16NISSAN MOTOR  : to furlough 800 workers at its UK plant as chip shortage cuts pr..
RE
04/15NISSAN MOTOR  : earns EPA's highest honor in ENERGY STAR program
AQ
04/15NISSAN MOTOR  : GT-R NISMO Special Edition set for fall introduction; The GT-R N..
AQ
04/15NISSAN MOTOR  : to slash Japanese production in May due to chip shortage - sourc..
RE
04/14Ford details new production cuts due to global chip shortage
RE
04/14NISSAN MOTOR  : China's WeRide Wins Nod to Test Driverless Cars in California
MT
04/14Japan's new battery industry group to seek increased gov't support
RE
04/14MARKET CHATTER : California Gives Green Light for WeRide's Autonomous Vehicle Te..
MT
04/13NISSAN MOTOR  : New Nissan GT-R NISMO unveiled in Japan
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 675 B 70 533 M 70 533 M
Net income 2021 -459 299 M -4 221 M -4 221 M
Net Debt 2021 5 930 B 54 497 M 54 497 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,90x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 254 B 20 715 M 20 718 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 136 134
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 642,35 JPY
Last Close Price 576,10 JPY
Spread / Highest target 157%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.2.88%20 715
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION7.20%219 147
VOLKSWAGEN AG60.77%165 021
DAIMLER AG33.92%99 179
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY40.99%84 596
BMW AG22.36%68 522
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ