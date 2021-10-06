Log in
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
Nissan Motor : plans Mexico work stoppages in October due to chip shortage

10/06/2021 | 01:36pm EDT
A general view shows part of the Nissan manufacturing complex in Aguascalientes

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan will carry out temporary work stoppages at two Mexican plants for several days in October because of production adjustments needed to manage a shortage of semiconductor chips, its Mexico unit said on Wednesday.

Nissan will halt operations at its plant 2 in the central state of Aguascalientes for 11 days in October, and its CIVAC plant in Morelos state will be halted for 8 days, the carmaker said in emailed comments to Reuters.

The stoppages come as automotive production in Brazil and Mexico, Latin America's two largest economies, plunged in September, dragged down by an industry-wide semiconductor chip shortage and railroad blockades in Mexico.

"We continue to make adjustments to our production process to minimize the impact this has had on the automotive industry locally and globally," said Nissan, adding it was working to recover production and make good on delivery of vehicles to distributors and customers.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Writing by Anthony Esposito)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 9 502 B 85 326 M 85 326 M
Net income 2022 121 B 1 089 M 1 089 M
Net Debt 2022 5 585 B 50 157 M 50 157 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 0,64%
Capitalization 2 040 B 18 315 M 18 322 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 131 461
Free-Float 45,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 521,40 JPY
Average target price 694,71 JPY
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-6.89%19 401
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION19.52%236 483
VOLKSWAGEN AG25.89%137 331
DAIMLER AG33.57%95 868
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY30.50%78 887
BMW AG15.89%63 059