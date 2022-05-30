Log in
Nissan Motor : production, sales and exports for April 2022

05/30/2022 | 02:16am EDT
2022/05/30

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for April 2022.

1. Production

Global production declined 26.5% from a year earlier.

  • Production in and outside Japan declined 43.7% and 22.4% respectively from a year earlier.

2. Sales

Global sales declined 29.1% from a year earlier.

  • Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 1.2%.

・Sales of registered vehicles in Japan surpassed a year earlier results by 10.6%.

・Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 16.1%.

  • Sales outside Japan declined 31.5% from a year earlier.

3. Exports from Japan

Exports from Japan declined 48.2% from a year earlier.

###

Contact
nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit
nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 06:15:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
