Nissan Motor : production, sales and exports for April 2022

2022/05/30
YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for April 2022.
1. Production
Global production declined 26.5% from a year earlier.
Production in and outside Japan declined 43.7% and 22.4% respectively from a year earlier.
2. Sales
Global sales declined 29.1% from a year earlier.
Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 1.2%.
・Sales of registered vehicles in Japan surpassed a year earlier results by 10.6%.
・Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 16.1%.
Sales outside Japan declined 31.5% from a year earlier.
3. Exports from Japan
Exports from Japan declined 48.2% from a year earlier.
