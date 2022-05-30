Nissan Motor : production, sales and exports for April 2022

2022/05/30

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for April 2022.

1. Production

Global production declined 26.5% from a year earlier.

Production in and outside Japan declined 43.7% and 22.4% respectively from a year earlier.

2. Sales

Global sales declined 29.1% from a year earlier.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 1.2%.

・Sales of registered vehicles in Japan surpassed a year earlier results by 10.6%.

・Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 16.1%.

Sales outside Japan declined 31.5% from a year earlier.

3. Exports from Japan

Exports from Japan declined 48.2% from a year earlier.

