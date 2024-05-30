May 30, 2024

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for April 2024.

1. Production

April 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. - April

2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. - April

2023

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 48,273 -10.0 211,769 +4.9 201,798 Commercial vehicles 6,205 -7.9 16,197 -37.1 25,766 Production in Japan 54,478 -9.8 227,966 +0.2 227,564 US 48,947 +7.7 207,336 +1.9 203,424 Mexico 55,892 +51.9 219,006 +17.3 186,686 UK 26,230 +10.0 107,257 +2.5 104,634 China 51,844 +9.2 220,804 -12.0 251,052 Others 26,917 +3.3 110,370 -24.7 146,654 Production outside Japan 209,830 +16.8 864,773 -3.1 892,450 Global production 264,308 +10.1 1,092,739 -2.4 1,120,014

Notes:

1) "Others" represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, France, and Argentina (excluding complete knock-down production).

2) China production includes Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles. Due to the transfer of shares, light commercial vehicles produced by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) are no longer included in Nissan's production figures from October 2022.

Global production in April surpassed year-earlier results by 10.1%.

Production in Japan declined 9.8% from a year-earlier.

Production outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 16.8%.

2. Sales

April 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. - April

2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. - April

2023

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 16,135 -15.5 92,002 +3.1 89,234 Commercial vehicles 2,756 -10.6 14,306 -11.5 16,164 Japan (registration) 18,891 -14.8 106,308 +0.9 105,398 Japan (minivehicles) 11,163 +2.9 71,558 -0.4 71,825 Japan (incl. minivehicles) 30,054 -9.0 177,866 +0.4 177,223 US 75,323 -10.1 328,058 +2.7 319,579 Canada 7,860 -10.6 37,407 +27.8 29,262 Mexico 18,176 +20.5 80,333 +7.7 74,556 North America 101,475 -5.8 446,167 +5.3 423,904 Europe 20,408 +10.8 137,591 +16.4 118,180 China 54,921 -10.4 222,212 -0.5 223,274 Others 36,433 -3.1 179,793 +10.2 163,190 Sales outside Japan 213,237 -5.3 985,763 +6.2 928,548 Global sales 243,291 -5.7 1,163,629 +5.2 1,105,771

Notes:

1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.

2) China sales figures (excluding commercial vehicles) have been retail since January 2015. Year-on-year percentage change excludes commercial vehicles.

3) China sales include Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles. Due to the transfer of shares, light commercial vehicles sold by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) are no longer included in Nissan's sales figures from October 2022.

Global sales in April declined 5.7% from a year-earlier.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 9.0% from a year-earlier.

・Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 14.8% from a year-earlier.

・Minivehicle sales in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 2.9%.

Sales outside Japan declined 5.3% from a year-earlier.

3. Exports from Japan

April 2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. - April

2024

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. - April

2023

(vehicles) North America 15,324 -23.5 66,067 -2.7 67,867 Europe 7,493 +38.1 17,483 +9.3 15,999 Others 10,958 -6.9 48,752 +4.8 46,505 Total exports from Japan 33,775 -9.3 132,302 +1.5 130,371

Notes:

1) Exports are the total of complete build-up and complete knock-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).

2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in "Others.")

Exports from Japan in April declined 9.3% from a year earlier.

###

Contact

nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit

nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.