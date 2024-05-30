May 30, 2024

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for April 2024.

1. Production

April 2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan. - April
2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan. - April
2023
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles 48,273 -10.0 211,769 +4.9 201,798
Commercial vehicles 6,205 -7.9 16,197 -37.1 25,766
Production in Japan 54,478 -9.8 227,966 +0.2 227,564
US 48,947 +7.7 207,336 +1.9 203,424
Mexico 55,892 +51.9 219,006 +17.3 186,686
UK 26,230 +10.0 107,257 +2.5 104,634
China 51,844 +9.2 220,804 -12.0 251,052
Others 26,917 +3.3 110,370 -24.7 146,654
Production outside Japan 209,830 +16.8 864,773 -3.1 892,450
Global production 264,308 +10.1 1,092,739 -2.4 1,120,014

Notes:
1) "Others" represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, France, and Argentina (excluding complete knock-down production).
2) China production includes Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles. Due to the transfer of shares, light commercial vehicles produced by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) are no longer included in Nissan's production figures from October 2022.

  • Global production in April surpassed year-earlier results by 10.1%.
  • Production in Japan declined 9.8% from a year-earlier.
  • Production outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 16.8%.

2. Sales

April 2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan. - April
2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan. - April
2023
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles 16,135 -15.5 92,002 +3.1 89,234
Commercial vehicles 2,756 -10.6 14,306 -11.5 16,164
Japan (registration) 18,891 -14.8 106,308 +0.9 105,398
Japan (minivehicles) 11,163 +2.9 71,558 -0.4 71,825
Japan (incl. minivehicles) 30,054 -9.0 177,866 +0.4 177,223
US 75,323 -10.1 328,058 +2.7 319,579
Canada 7,860 -10.6 37,407 +27.8 29,262
Mexico 18,176 +20.5 80,333 +7.7 74,556
North America 101,475 -5.8 446,167 +5.3 423,904
Europe 20,408 +10.8 137,591 +16.4 118,180
China 54,921 -10.4 222,212 -0.5 223,274
Others 36,433 -3.1 179,793 +10.2 163,190
Sales outside Japan 213,237 -5.3 985,763 +6.2 928,548
Global sales 243,291 -5.7 1,163,629 +5.2 1,105,771

Notes:
1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.
2) China sales figures (excluding commercial vehicles) have been retail since January 2015. Year-on-year percentage change excludes commercial vehicles.
3) China sales include Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles. Due to the transfer of shares, light commercial vehicles sold by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) are no longer included in Nissan's sales figures from October 2022.

  • Global sales in April declined 5.7% from a year-earlier.
  • Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 9.0% from a year-earlier.

・Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 14.8% from a year-earlier.

・Minivehicle sales in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 2.9%.

  • Sales outside Japan declined 5.3% from a year-earlier.

3. Exports from Japan

April 2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan. - April
2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan. - April
2023
(vehicles)
North America 15,324 -23.5 66,067 -2.7 67,867
Europe 7,493 +38.1 17,483 +9.3 15,999
Others 10,958 -6.9 48,752 +4.8 46,505
Total exports from Japan 33,775 -9.3 132,302 +1.5 130,371

Notes:
1) Exports are the total of complete build-up and complete knock-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).
2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in "Others.")

  • Exports from Japan in April declined 9.3% from a year earlier.

###

