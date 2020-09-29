Log in
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 09/28
375 JPY   +3.14%
NISSAN MOTOR : production, sales and exports for August 2020
PU
02:04aJapan automakers post 14% drop in August global sales
RE
Japan automakers post 14% drop in August global sales
RE
Nissan Motor : production, sales and exports for August 2020

09/29/2020 | 02:10am EDT

2020/09/29

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for August 2020.

1. Production

Nissan's global production in August declined 25.1% from a year earlier.

  • Production in Japan declined 47.1%.
  • Production outside Japan declined 21.2%.

2. Sales

Global sales in August declined 23.3% from a year earlier.

  • Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 26.4%.
  • Sales outside Japan declined 23.0%.

3. Exports from Japan

Exports from Japan in August declined 55.9% from a year earlier.

###

Media Contact
Zyun Yoshihisa or Azusa Momose
+81 (0)45-523-5552
nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit
nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 06:09:05 UTC
