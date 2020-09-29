Nissan Motor : production, sales and exports for August 2020

2020/09/29

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for August 2020.

1. Production

Nissan's global production in August declined 25.1% from a year earlier.

Production in Japan declined 47.1%.

Production outside Japan declined 21.2%.

2. Sales

Global sales in August declined 23.3% from a year earlier.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 26.4%.

Sales outside Japan declined 23.0%.

3. Exports from Japan

Exports from Japan in August declined 55.9% from a year earlier.

