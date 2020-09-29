Nissan Motor : production, sales and exports for August 2020

2020/09/29
YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for August 2020.
1. Production
Nissan's global production in August declined 25.1% from a year earlier.
Production in Japan declined 47.1%.
Production outside Japan declined 21.2%.
2. Sales
Global sales in August declined 23.3% from a year earlier.
Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 26.4%.
Sales outside Japan declined 23.0%.
3. Exports from Japan
Exports from Japan in August declined 55.9% from a year earlier.
