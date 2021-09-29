Nissan Motor : production, sales and exports for August 2021

2021/09/29
YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for August 2021.
1. Production
Nissan's global production in August declined 13.3% from a year earlier.
Production in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 18.1%.
Production outside Japan declined 16.9% from a year earlier.
2. Sales
Global sales in August declined 7.9% from a year earlier.
Sales including minivehicles in Japan dipped 0.1% from a year earlier.
Sales of registered vehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 22.2%.
Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 28.1% from a year earlier.
Sales outside Japan declined 8.7% from a year earlier.
3. Exports from Japan
Exports from Japan in August surpassed year-earlier results by 18.0%.
