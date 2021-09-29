Nissan Motor : production, sales and exports for August 2021

2021/09/29

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for August 2021.

1. Production

Nissan's global production in August declined 13.3% from a year earlier.

Production in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 18.1%.

Production outside Japan declined 16.9% from a year earlier.

2. Sales

Global sales in August declined 7.9% from a year earlier.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan dipped 0.1% from a year earlier.

Sales of registered vehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 22.2%. Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 28.1% from a year earlier.

Sales outside Japan declined 8.7% from a year earlier.

3. Exports from Japan

Exports from Japan in August surpassed year-earlier results by 18.0%.

