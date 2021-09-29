Log in
Nissan Motor : production, sales and exports for August 2021

09/29/2021 | 02:12am EDT
2021/09/29

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for August 2021.

1. Production

Nissan's global production in August declined 13.3% from a year earlier.

  • Production in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 18.1%.
  • Production outside Japan declined 16.9% from a year earlier.

2. Sales

Global sales in August declined 7.9% from a year earlier.

  • Sales including minivehicles in Japan dipped 0.1% from a year earlier.
    • Sales of registered vehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 22.2%.
    • Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 28.1% from a year earlier.
  • Sales outside Japan declined 8.7% from a year earlier.

3. Exports from Japan

Exports from Japan in August surpassed year-earlier results by 18.0%.

###

Contact
nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit
nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 06:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
