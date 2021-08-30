Nissan Motor : production, sales and exports for July 2021

2021/08/30

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for July 2021.

1. Production

Nissan's global production in July increased 16.8% from a year earlier.

Production in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 20.0%.

Production outside Japan declined 20.9% from a year earlier.

2. Sales

Global sales in July declined 9.7% from a year earlier.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 17.8% from a year earlier.

Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 0.2% from a year earlier. Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 41.7% from a year earlier.

Sales outside Japan declined 8.6% from a year earlier.

3. Exports from Japan

Exports from Japan in July surpassed year-earlier results by 36.3%.

