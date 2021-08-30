Log in
Nissan Motor : production, sales and exports for July 2021

08/30/2021 | 02:12am EDT
2021/08/30

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for July 2021.

1. Production

Nissan's global production in July increased 16.8% from a year earlier.

  • Production in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 20.0%.
  • Production outside Japan declined 20.9% from a year earlier.

2. Sales

Global sales in July declined 9.7% from a year earlier.

  • Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 17.8% from a year earlier.
    • Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 0.2% from a year earlier.
    • Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 41.7% from a year earlier.
  • Sales outside Japan declined 8.6% from a year earlier.

3. Exports from Japan

Exports from Japan in July surpassed year-earlier results by 36.3%.

###

Contact
nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit
nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 06:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
