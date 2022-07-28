Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nissan Motor Co Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report
2022-07-28
527.90 JPY   +3.63%
02:08aNISSAN MOTOR : production, sales and exports for June and first half of 2022
PU
07/27Shares of Mitsubishi Motors surge after big Q1 earnings jump
RE
07/27THE GREAT ESCAPE : The Odyssey of Renault in Russia
AQ
Nissan Motor : production, sales and exports for June and first half of 2022

07/28/2022 | 02:08am EDT
2022/07/28

YOKOHAMA, Japan -Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for June 2022 and the first half of 2022 (January to June).

1. Production

June 2022

Global production in June declined 0.8% from a year earlier.

  • Production in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 32.0%
  • Production outside Japan declined 5.2% from a year earlier.

January- June 2022

Global production in the January-June period declined 14.5% from a year earlier.

  • Production in Japan declined 17.9% from a year earlier.
  • Production outside Japan declined 13.8% from a year earlier.

2. Sales

June 2022

Global sales in June declined 17.2% from a year earlier.

  • Sales including minivehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 9.7%.

o Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 1.9% from a year earlier.
o Minivehicle sales in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 30.8%.

  • Sales outside Japan declined 20.0% from a year earlier.

January-June 2022

Global sales in the January-June period declined 23.9% from a year earlier.

  • Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 9.3% from a year earlier.

o Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 4.7% from a year earlier.
o Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 15.8% from a year earlier.

  • Sales outside Japan declined 25.8% from a year earlier.

3. Exports from Japan

June 2022

Exports from Japan in June surpassed year-earlier results by 30.2%.

January- June 2022

Exports from Japan in the January-June period declined 41.0% from a year earlier.

###

Contact
nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit
nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 06:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
