Nissan Motor : production, sales and exports for June and first half of 2022

2022/07/28

YOKOHAMA, Japan -Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for June 2022 and the first half of 2022 (January to June).

1. Production

June 2022

Global production in June declined 0.8% from a year earlier.

Production in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 32.0%

Production outside Japan declined 5.2% from a year earlier.

January- June 2022

Global production in the January-June period declined 14.5% from a year earlier.

Production in Japan declined 17.9% from a year earlier.

Production outside Japan declined 13.8% from a year earlier.

2. Sales

June 2022

Global sales in June declined 17.2% from a year earlier.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 9.7%.

o Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 1.9% from a year earlier.

o Minivehicle sales in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 30.8%.

Sales outside Japan declined 20.0% from a year earlier.

January-June 2022

Global sales in the January-June period declined 23.9% from a year earlier.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 9.3% from a year earlier.

o Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 4.7% from a year earlier.

o Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 15.8% from a year earlier.

Sales outside Japan declined 25.8% from a year earlier.

3. Exports from Japan

June 2022

Exports from Japan in June surpassed year-earlier results by 30.2%.

January- June 2022

Exports from Japan in the January-June period declined 41.0% from a year earlier.

