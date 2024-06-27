June 27, 2024

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales, and export figures for May 2024.

1. Production

May 2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan. - May
2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan. - May
2023
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles 44,859 -5.0 256,628 +3.1 248,995
Commercial vehicles 4,314 -30.4 20,511 -35.8 31,962
Production in Japan 49,173 -7.9 277,139 -1.4 280,957
US 48,864 -8.9 256,200 -0.3 257,048
Mexico 60,881 +7.5 279,887 +15.0 243,345
UK 26,746 +2.9 134,003 +2.6 130,622
China 63,809 +18.0 284,613 -6.7 305,107
Others 25,489 -17.3 135,859 -23.5 177,486
Production outside Japan 225,789 +2.1 1,090,562 -2.1 1,113,608
Global production 274,962 +0.1 1,367,701 -1.9 1,394,565

Notes:
1) "Others" represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, France, and Argentina (excluding complete knock-down production).
2) China production includes Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles. Due to the transfer of shares, light commercial vehicles produced by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) are no longer included in Nissan's production figures from October 2022.

  • Global production in May surpassed year-earlier results by 0.1%.
  • Production in Japan declined 7.9% from a year-earlier.
  • Production outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 2.1%.

2. Sales

May 2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan. - May
2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan. - May
2023
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles 16,247 -7.3 108,249 +1.4 106,762
Commercial vehicles 2,155 -32.3 16,461 -14.9 19,348
Japan (registration) 18,402 -11.2 124,710 -1.1 126,110
Japan (minivehicles) 13,177 +9.9 84,735 +1.1 83,815
Japan (incl. minivehicles) 31,579 -3.4 209,445 -0.2 209,925
US 80,067 +0.4 408,125 +2.2 399,340
Canada 8,888 -11.0 46,295 +17.9 39,252
Mexico 20,913 +3.9 101,246 +6.9 94,679
North America 109,955 -0.0 556,122 +4.2 533,890
Europe 24,879 +2.1 162,490 +14.0 142,544
China 64,233 -2.8 286,445 -1.0 289,370
Others 41,759 +0.8 221,550 +8.3 204,609
Sales outside Japan 240,826 -0.4 1,226,607 +4.8 1,170,413
Global sales 272,405 -0.8 1,436,052 +4.0 1,380,338

Notes:
1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.
2) China sales figures (excluding commercial vehicles) have been retail since January 2015. Year-on-year percentage change excludes commercial vehicles.
3) China sales include Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles. Due to the transfer of shares, light commercial vehicles sold by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) are no longer included in Nissan's sales figures from October 2022.

  • Global sales in May declined 0.8% from a year-earlier.
  • Sales including minivehicles in Japan declined 3.4% from a year-earlier.

・Sales of registered vehicles in Japan declined 11.2% from a year-earlier.

・Minivehicle sales in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 9.9%.

  • Sales outside Japan declined 0.4% from a year-earlier.

3. Exports from Japan

May 2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan. - May
2024
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan. - May
2023
(vehicles)
North America 18,337 +41.7 84,404 +4.5 80,807
Europe 6,128 +38.8 23,611 +15.7 20,415
Others 6,413 -38.1 55,165 -3.0 56,866
Total exports from Japan 30,878 +11.4 163,180 +3.2 158,088

Notes:
1) Exports are the total of complete build-up and complete knock-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).
2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in "Others.")

  • Exports from Japan in May surpassed year-earlier results by 11.4%.

###

