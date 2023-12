December 27, 2023

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for November 2023.

1. Production

Nov. 2023

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. - Nov. 2023

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. - Nov. 2022

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 63,535 +25.7 591,677 +31.3 450,675 Commercial vehicles 5,148 -15.1 65,652 +32.0 49,752 Production in Japan 68,683 +21.3 657,329 +31.4 500,427 US 48,056 +16.8 563,047 +12.8 499,190 Mexico 56,075 +76.8 579,953 +62.4 357,157 UK 30,770 +13.9 300,020 +36.6 219,635 China 88,015 +83.4 694,440 *-25.5 1,023,960 Others 25,634 -42.4 375,856 -12.5 429,722 Production outside Japan 248,550 +29.2 2,513,316 -0.6 2,529,664 Global production 317,233 +27.4 3,170,645 +4.6 3,030,091

Notes:

1) "Others" represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, Russia, France, and Argentina (excluding complete knock-down production).

2) China production includes Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles.

* Due to the transfer of shares, LCVs produced by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) are no longer included in Nissan's production figures from October 2022.

Percentage increase or decrease year-on-year has also been calculated, excluding DFAC's production figures.

Global production in November surpassed year-earlier results by 27.4%.

Production in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 21.3 %.

Production outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 29.2%.

2. Sales

Nov. 2023

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. - Nov. 2023

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. - Nov. 2022

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 19,298 -1.0 229,420 +5.4 217,753 Commercial vehicles 3,809 +41.9 41,833 +22.7 34,082 Japan (registration) 23,107 +4.2 271,253 +7.7 251,835 Japan (minivehicles) 15,637 +5.9 175,472 +7.6 163,115 Japan (incl. minivehicles) 38,744 +4.9 446,725 +7.7 414,950 US 60,450 +0.4 825,083 +24.0 665,198 Canada 7,400 +20.3 85,379 +19.0 71,720 Mexico 22,286 +55.7 217,439 +48.2 146,728 North America 90,229 +11.8 1,129,193 +27.6 884,688 Europe 28,912 +15.8 312,957 +21.4 257,792 China 74,879 +56.1 694,895 *-20.7 974,715 Others 49,563 +35.2 472,772 +10.3 428,533 Sales outside Japan 243,583 +28.0 2,609,817 +2.5 2,545,728 Global sales 282,327 +24.2 3,056,542 +3.2 2,960,678

Notes:

1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.

2) China sales figures (excluding commercial vehicles) have been retail since January 2015. Year-on-year percentage change excludes commercial vehicles.

3) China sales include Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles.

*Due to the transfer of shares, LCVs sold by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) are no longer included in Nissan's sales figures from October 2022.

Percentage increase or decrease year-on-year have also been calculated, excluding DFAC's sales figures.

Global sales in November surpassed year-earlier results by 24.2%.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 4.9%.

・Sales of registered vehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 4.2%.

・Minivehicle sales in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 5.9%.

Sales outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 28.0%.

3. Exports from Japan

Nov. 2023

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. - Nov. 2023

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. - Nov. 2022

(vehicles) North America 21,357 +12.2 194,486 +36.6 142,348 Europe 10,165 +146.6 53,600 +216.7 16,927 Others 12,273 -0.3 134,112 +51.1 88,746 Total exports from Japan 43,795 +23.5 382,198 +54.1 248,021

Notes:

1) Exports are the total of complete build-up and complete knock-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).

2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in "Others.")

Exports from Japan in November surpassed year-earlier results by 23.5%.

###

