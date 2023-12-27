December 27, 2023
YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for November 2023.
1. Production
|Nov. 2023
(vehicles)
|
Year-on-year
change (%)
|
Jan. - Nov. 2023
(vehicles)
|
Year-on-year
change (%)
|
Jan. - Nov. 2022
(vehicles)
|Passenger vehicles
|63,535
|+25.7
|591,677
|+31.3
|450,675
|Commercial vehicles
|5,148
|-15.1
|65,652
|+32.0
|49,752
|Production in Japan
|68,683
|+21.3
|657,329
|+31.4
|500,427
|US
|48,056
|+16.8
|563,047
|+12.8
|499,190
|Mexico
|56,075
|+76.8
|579,953
|+62.4
|357,157
|UK
|30,770
|+13.9
|300,020
|+36.6
|219,635
|China
|88,015
|+83.4
|694,440
|＊-25.5
|1,023,960
|Others
|25,634
|-42.4
|375,856
|-12.5
|429,722
|Production outside Japan
|248,550
|+29.2
|2,513,316
|-0.6
|2,529,664
|Global production
|317,233
|+27.4
|3,170,645
|+4.6
|3,030,091
Notes:
1) "Others" represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, Russia, France, and Argentina (excluding complete knock-down production).
2) China production includes Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles.
＊ Due to the transfer of shares, LCVs produced by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) are no longer included in Nissan's production figures from October 2022.
Percentage increase or decrease year-on-year has also been calculated, excluding DFAC's production figures.
- Global production in November surpassed year-earlier results by 27.4%.
- Production in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 21.3 %.
- Production outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 29.2%.
2. Sales
|Nov. 2023
(vehicles)
|
Year-on-year
change (%)
|
Jan. - Nov. 2023
(vehicles)
|
Year-on-year
change (%)
|
Jan. - Nov. 2022
(vehicles)
|Passenger vehicles
|19,298
|-1.0
|229,420
|+5.4
|217,753
|Commercial vehicles
|3,809
|+41.9
|41,833
|+22.7
|34,082
|Japan (registration)
|23,107
|+4.2
|271,253
|+7.7
|251,835
|Japan (minivehicles)
|15,637
|+5.9
|175,472
|+7.6
|163,115
|Japan (incl. minivehicles)
|38,744
|+4.9
|446,725
|+7.7
|414,950
|US
|60,450
|+0.4
|825,083
|+24.0
|665,198
|Canada
|7,400
|+20.3
|85,379
|+19.0
|71,720
|Mexico
|22,286
|+55.7
|217,439
|+48.2
|146,728
|North America
|90,229
|+11.8
|1,129,193
|+27.6
|884,688
|Europe
|28,912
|+15.8
|312,957
|+21.4
|257,792
|China
|74,879
|+56.1
|694,895
|＊-20.7
|974,715
|Others
|49,563
|+35.2
|472,772
|+10.3
|428,533
|Sales outside Japan
|243,583
|+28.0
|2,609,817
|+2.5
|2,545,728
|Global sales
|282,327
|+24.2
|3,056,542
|+3.2
|2,960,678
Notes:
1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.
2) China sales figures (excluding commercial vehicles) have been retail since January 2015. Year-on-year percentage change excludes commercial vehicles.
3) China sales include Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles.
＊Due to the transfer of shares, LCVs sold by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) are no longer included in Nissan's sales figures from October 2022.
Percentage increase or decrease year-on-year have also been calculated, excluding DFAC's sales figures.
- Global sales in November surpassed year-earlier results by 24.2%.
- Sales including minivehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 4.9%.
・Sales of registered vehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 4.2%.
・Minivehicle sales in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 5.9%.
- Sales outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 28.0%.
3. Exports from Japan
|Nov. 2023
(vehicles)
|
Year-on-year
change (%)
|
Jan. - Nov. 2023
(vehicles)
|
Year-on-year
change (%)
|
Jan. - Nov. 2022
(vehicles)
|North America
|21,357
|+12.2
|194,486
|+36.6
|142,348
|Europe
|10,165
|+146.6
|53,600
|+216.7
|16,927
|Others
|12,273
|-0.3
|134,112
|+51.1
|88,746
|Total exports from Japan
|43,795
|+23.5
|382,198
|+54.1
|248,021
Notes:
1) Exports are the total of complete build-up and complete knock-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).
2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in "Others.")
- Exports from Japan in November surpassed year-earlier results by 23.5%.
###
