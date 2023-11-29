November 29, 2023

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for October 2023.

1. Production

Oct. 2023
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan. - Oct. 2023
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan. - Oct. 2022
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles 61,633 +14.1 528,142 +32.0 400,125
Commercial vehicles 5,408 +22.9 60,504 +38.5 43,689
Production in Japan 67,041 +14.7 588,646 +32.6 443,814
US 56,148 +0.4 514,991 +12.4 458,044
Mexico 62,835 +116.7 523,878 +61.0 325,437
UK 34,542 +52.1 269,250 +39.8 192,630
China 61,139 -35.6 606,425 ＊ -31.4 975,958
Others 28,775 -21.9 350,222 -9.1 385,247
Production outside Japan 243,439 +1.7 2,264,766 -3.1 2,337,316
Global production 310,480 +4.3 2,853,412 +2.6 2,781,130

Notes:
1) "Others" represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, Russia, France, and Argentina (excluding complete knock-down production).
2) China production includes Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles.
＊ Due to the transfer of shares, LCVs produced by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) are no longer included in Nissan's production figures from October 2022.
Percentage increase or decrease year-on-year has also been calculated, excluding DFAC's production figures.

  • Global production in October surpassed year-earlier results by 4.3%.
  • Production in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 14.7%.
  • Production outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 1.7%.

2. Sales

Oct. 2023
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan. - Oct. 2023
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan. - Oct. 2022
(vehicles)
Passenger vehicles 18,309 +11.0 210,122 +6.0 198,262
Commercial vehicles 3,494 +63.9 38,024 +21.1 31,397
Japan (registration) 21,803 +17.0 248,146 +8.0 229,659
Japan (minivehicles) 14,136 -1.3 159,835 +7.7 148,349
Japan (incl. minivehicles) 35,939 +9.1 407,981 +7.9 378,008
US 67,585 +1.4 764,633 +26.4 605,015
Canada 7,750 +33.7 77,979 +18.9 65,569
Mexico 19,217 +75.1 195,153 +47.4 132,417
North America 94,664 +13.3 1,038,964 +29.2 803,972
Europe 26,563 +15.0 284,045 +22.0 232,816
China 73,272 -17.5 620,016 ＊ -25.1 926,732
Others 48,664 +30.7 423,209 +8.0 391,863
Sales outside Japan 243,163 +4.5 2,366,234 +0.5 2,355,383
Global sales 279,102 +5.0 2,774,215 +1.5 2,733,391

Notes:
1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.
2) China sales figures (excluding commercial vehicles) have been retail since January 2015. Year-on-year percentage change excludes commercial vehicles.
3) China sales include Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles.
＊Due to the transfer of shares, LCVs sold by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) are no longer included in Nissan's sales figures from October 2022.
Percentage increase or decrease year-on-year have also been calculated, excluding DFAC's sales figures.

  • Global sales in October surpassed year-earlier results by 5.0%.
  • Sales including minivehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 9.1%.

・Sales of registered vehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 17.0%.

・Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 1.3% from a year earlier.

  • Sales outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 4.5%.

3. Exports from Japan

Oct. 2023
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan. - Oct. 2023
(vehicles)		 Year-on-year
change (%)		 Jan. - Oct. 2022
(vehicles)
North America 16,791 -16.8 173,129 +40.4 123,306
Europe 4,749 +47.9 43,435 +239.2 12,805
Others 14,759 +35.4 121,839 +59.4 76,435
Total exports from Japan 36,299 +5.8 338,403 +59.2 212,546

Notes:
1) Exports are the total of complete build-up and complete knock-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).
2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in "Others.")

  • Exports from Japan in October surpassed year-earlier results by 5.8%.

###

