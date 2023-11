November 29, 2023

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced production, sales and export figures for October 2023.

1. Production

Oct. 2023

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. - Oct. 2023

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. - Oct. 2022

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 61,633 +14.1 528,142 +32.0 400,125 Commercial vehicles 5,408 +22.9 60,504 +38.5 43,689 Production in Japan 67,041 +14.7 588,646 +32.6 443,814 US 56,148 +0.4 514,991 +12.4 458,044 Mexico 62,835 +116.7 523,878 +61.0 325,437 UK 34,542 +52.1 269,250 +39.8 192,630 China 61,139 -35.6 606,425 * -31.4 975,958 Others 28,775 -21.9 350,222 -9.1 385,247 Production outside Japan 243,439 +1.7 2,264,766 -3.1 2,337,316 Global production 310,480 +4.3 2,853,412 +2.6 2,781,130

Notes:

1) "Others" represents the combined total of production in markets including Taiwan, Thailand, South Africa, Brazil, India, Egypt, Russia, France, and Argentina (excluding complete knock-down production).

2) China production includes Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles.

* Due to the transfer of shares, LCVs produced by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) are no longer included in Nissan's production figures from October 2022.

Percentage increase or decrease year-on-year has also been calculated, excluding DFAC's production figures.

Global production in October surpassed year-earlier results by 4.3%.

Production in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 14.7%.

Production outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 1.7%.

2. Sales

Oct. 2023

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. - Oct. 2023

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. - Oct. 2022

(vehicles) Passenger vehicles 18,309 +11.0 210,122 +6.0 198,262 Commercial vehicles 3,494 +63.9 38,024 +21.1 31,397 Japan (registration) 21,803 +17.0 248,146 +8.0 229,659 Japan (minivehicles) 14,136 -1.3 159,835 +7.7 148,349 Japan (incl. minivehicles) 35,939 +9.1 407,981 +7.9 378,008 US 67,585 +1.4 764,633 +26.4 605,015 Canada 7,750 +33.7 77,979 +18.9 65,569 Mexico 19,217 +75.1 195,153 +47.4 132,417 North America 94,664 +13.3 1,038,964 +29.2 803,972 Europe 26,563 +15.0 284,045 +22.0 232,816 China 73,272 -17.5 620,016 * -25.1 926,732 Others 48,664 +30.7 423,209 +8.0 391,863 Sales outside Japan 243,163 +4.5 2,366,234 +0.5 2,355,383 Global sales 279,102 +5.0 2,774,215 +1.5 2,733,391

Notes:

1) Japan sales are categorized as passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles based on chassis.

2) China sales figures (excluding commercial vehicles) have been retail since January 2015. Year-on-year percentage change excludes commercial vehicles.

3) China sales include Dongfeng-brand passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles.

*Due to the transfer of shares, LCVs sold by Dongfeng Automotive Company (DFAC) are no longer included in Nissan's sales figures from October 2022.

Percentage increase or decrease year-on-year have also been calculated, excluding DFAC's sales figures.

Global sales in October surpassed year-earlier results by 5.0%.

Sales including minivehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 9.1%.

・Sales of registered vehicles in Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 17.0%.

・Minivehicle sales in Japan declined 1.3% from a year earlier.

Sales outside Japan surpassed year-earlier results by 4.5%.

3. Exports from Japan

Oct. 2023

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. - Oct. 2023

(vehicles) Year-on-year

change (%) Jan. - Oct. 2022

(vehicles) North America 16,791 -16.8 173,129 +40.4 123,306 Europe 4,749 +47.9 43,435 +239.2 12,805 Others 14,759 +35.4 121,839 +59.4 76,435 Total exports from Japan 36,299 +5.8 338,403 +59.2 212,546

Notes:

1) Exports are the total of complete build-up and complete knock-down vehicles (based on data from JAMA).

2) Export regions are based on JAMA geographic divisions. (Mexico is included in "Others.")

Exports from Japan in October surpassed year-earlier results by 5.8%.

