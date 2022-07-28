Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nissan Motor Co Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-28 am EDT
528.00 JPY   +3.65%
03:38aNISSAN MOTOR : reports April-June progress for fiscal year 2022
PU
03:38aUrgent Headline News
AQ
03:34aNissan first-quarter operating profit drops 14%
RE
Nissan Motor : reports April-June progress for fiscal year 2022

07/28/2022 | 03:38am EDT
2022/07/28

・ Operating profit of 64.9 billion yen and net income of 47.1 billion yen reported in the first quarter
・ Significant increase in revenue per unit of key models as quality of sales continues to improve

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

In the first quarter of the fiscal year, consolidated net revenue was 2.14 trillion yen, consolidated operating profit was 64.9 billion yen, and operating profit margin was 3.0%. Net income1 in the first quarter was 47.1 billion yen.

During the first quarter, the extremely challenging business environment put pressure on earnings, as production was constrained by the Shanghai lockdown caused by spread of the new coronavirus and semiconductor supply shortages, while external factors such as soaring raw material prices and logistics costs also intensified their impact. However, Nissan managed to offset some of the impact by continuous efforts to improve the quality of sales in each market leading to an increase in revenue per unit of key models. Nissan's focus on financial discipline and diligent control over fixed costs, along with the tailwind from the weak yen helped to maintain positive revenue and ordinary profit.

First-quarter financial highlights

The following table summarizes Nissan's financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022, calculated under the equity accounting method for the group's China joint venture.

(TSE report basis - China JV equity basis)2

Yen in billions FY21 Q1 FY22 Q1 Variance vs FY21
Revenue 2,008.2 2,137.3 +129.1
Operating profit 75.7 64.9 -10.8
Operating margin 3.8% 3.0% -0.8 points
Ordinary profit 90.3 104.0 +13.7
Net income1 114.5 47.1 -67.4

Based on average foreign exchange rates of JPY 130/USD and JPY 138/EUR for FY22 Q1

On a management pro forma basis, which includes the proportionate consolidation of results from Nissan's joint venture operation in China, operating profit was 98.8 billion yen, equivalent to an operating margin of 4.0%. Net income1 amounted to 47.1 billion yen.

Commenting on the results, Nissan President and CEO Makoto Uchida said: "In the first quarter, the business environment remained more challenging than expected. We believe our progress in this environment is proof that Nissan's business foundation has been steadily strengthened through the Nissan NEXT business transformation plan, and that we are changing to a profit structure that is more resilient against external factors. Although the business environment will remain uncertain, in addition to the new Sakura EV, which continues to receive strong orders, we will also launch our global volume model, the X-Trail, with e-POWER and e-4ORCE in Europe following the recent launch in Japan. We will further improve our profit structure while maximizing the effects of these new vehicles."

1 Net income attributable to owners of the parent

2 Since the beginning of fiscal year 2013, Nissan has reported figures calculated under the equity method accounting for its joint venture with Dong Feng in China. Although net income reporting remains unchanged under this accounting method, the equity-accounting income statements no longer include Dong Feng-Nissan's results in revenue and operating profit.

To learn more about Nissan's financial performance, visit https://www.nissan-global.com/EN/IR/FINANCIAL/.

For more information about Nissan's products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit
nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Contact
Koji Okuda or Azusa Momose
+81 (0)45-523-5552
nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 07:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 10 121 B 73 765 M 73 765 M
Net income 2023 256 B 1 869 M 1 869 M
Net Debt 2023 5 057 B 36 859 M 36 859 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,79x
Yield 2023 2,31%
Capitalization 1 994 B 14 534 M 14 534 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 134 111
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 509,40 JPY
Average target price 672,78 JPY
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Uchida Program Director
Stephen Ma Chief Supervisor
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Kunio Nakaguro Executive Vice President, Head-R&D
Yasunobu Matoba Chief Information Officer & Head-Global IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-8.35%14 534
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.87%217 526
VOLKSWAGEN AG-26.30%81 874
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-16.78%58 795
BMW AG-13.46%50 516
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-36.49%50 408