By Kosaku Narioka

Nissan Motor said Wednesday that its first-quarter net profit more than doubled from a year earlier, thanks to greater earnings from its North America business, and raised its full-year profit guidance.

The Japanese automaker said net profit rose to 105.475 billion yen ($748.5 million) for the quarter ended June 30 from Y47.11 billion a year earlier. That beat the estimate of Y79.23 billion from a poll of analysts by FactSet.

First-quarter revenue increased 37% from a year earlier to Y2.918 trillion. Operating profit for North America climbed 72% to Y132.05 billion.

Nissan cut its car sales forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2024. It projected global sales would rise 12% to 3.70 million units, down from its previous view of 4.0 million units, as it cut the estimate for China to 800,000 units from 1.13 million units.

Nonetheless, Nissan raised its revenue and net-profit forecasts for this fiscal year, citing cost control and a weaker yen. It expects revenue to increase 19% to Y12.600 trillion, compared with the previous forecast of a 17% rise, and net profit to rise 53% to Y340.00 billion, compared with the previous view of a 42% increase.

