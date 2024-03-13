March 12, 2024
YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.'s Nomination Committee this month selected candidates for the company's board of directors, which are to be proposed for appointment at the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in June.
In addition, on March 12, the board of directors selected candidates for the position of representative executive officer, executive officer, board chair, vice board chair and committee (nomination, compensation and audit) chair and members.
1. Candidates for director
(To be proposed to the annual general meeting of shareholders)
Name
Current Role
-
Yasushi Kimura
Independent outside director
Re-appointment
Jean-Dominique Senard
Director
Re-appointment
Keiko Ihara
Independent outside director
Re-appointment
Motoo Nagai
Independent outside director
Re-appointment
Bernard Delmas1
Independent outside director
Re-appointment
Andrew House
Independent outside director
Re-appointment
Pierre Fleuriot
Director
Re-appointment
Brenda Harvey
Independent outside director
Re-appointment
Teruo Asada2
-
New appointment
Mariko Tokuno3
-
New appointment
Makoto Uchida4
Director
Re-appointment
Hideyuki Sakamoto4
Director
Re-appointment
1. Subject to approval of the election of directors at this year's annual general meeting of shareholders; Delmas was elected as the lead independent outside director at the independent outside directors meeting held this month.
2. Currently Honorary Corporate Advisor, Marubeni Corporation
3. Currently Outside Director of Shiseido Company, Outside Director of Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd etc.
4. Uchida is a candidate for representative executive officer; Sakamoto is a candidate for executive officer. The proposal will be resolved at the board of directors meeting to be held soon after the annual general meeting of shareholders.
2. Candidates for board chair and vice board chair
Yasushi Kimura is to be appointed as board chair and Jean-Dominique Senard as vice board chair. The proposal will be resolved at the board of directors meeting to be held soon after the annual general meeting of shareholders.
3. Candidates for committee chair and members
1) Nomination Committee
Committee chair
Andrew House
Member
Yasushi Kimura
Member
Keiko Ihara
Member
Motoo Nagai
Member
Jean-Dominique Senard
2) Compensation Committee
Committee chair
Keiko Ihara
Member
Motoo Nagai
Member
Bernard Delmas
Member
Andrew House
Member
Mariko Tokuno
3) Audit Committee
Committee chair
Motoo Nagai
Member
Bernard Delmas
Member
Brenda Harvey
Member
Teruo Asada
Member
Pierre Fleuriot
The proposal of candidates for the committee chair and members will be resolved at the board of directors meeting to be held soon after the annual general meeting of shareholders.
