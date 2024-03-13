March 12, 2024

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.'s Nomination Committee this month selected candidates for the company's board of directors, which are to be proposed for appointment at the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in June.

In addition, on March 12, the board of directors selected candidates for the position of representative executive officer, executive officer, board chair, vice board chair and committee (nomination, compensation and audit) chair and members.

1. Candidates for director
(To be proposed to the annual general meeting of shareholders)

Name

Current Role

Yasushi Kimura

Independent outside director

Re-appointment

Jean-Dominique Senard

Director

Re-appointment

Keiko Ihara

Independent outside director

Re-appointment

Motoo Nagai

Independent outside director

Re-appointment

Bernard Delmas1

Independent outside director

Re-appointment

Andrew House

Independent outside director

Re-appointment

Pierre Fleuriot

Director

Re-appointment

Brenda Harvey

Independent outside director

Re-appointment

Teruo Asada2

New appointment

Mariko Tokuno3

New appointment

Makoto Uchida4

Director
Representative executive officer,
president and CEO

Re-appointment

Hideyuki Sakamoto4

Director
Executive officer,
executive vice president

Re-appointment

1. Subject to approval of the election of directors at this year's annual general meeting of shareholders; Delmas was elected as the lead independent outside director at the independent outside directors meeting held this month.

2. Currently Honorary Corporate Advisor, Marubeni Corporation

3. Currently Outside Director of Shiseido Company, Outside Director of Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd etc.

4. Uchida is a candidate for representative executive officer; Sakamoto is a candidate for executive officer. The proposal will be resolved at the board of directors meeting to be held soon after the annual general meeting of shareholders.

2. Candidates for board chair and vice board chair

Yasushi Kimura is to be appointed as board chair and Jean-Dominique Senard as vice board chair. The proposal will be resolved at the board of directors meeting to be held soon after the annual general meeting of shareholders.

3. Candidates for committee chair and members
1) Nomination Committee

Committee chair

Andrew House

Member

Yasushi Kimura

Member

Keiko Ihara

Member

Motoo Nagai

Member

Jean-Dominique Senard

2) Compensation Committee

Committee chair

Keiko Ihara

Member

Motoo Nagai

Member

Bernard Delmas

Member

Andrew House

Member

Mariko Tokuno

3) Audit Committee

Committee chair

Motoo Nagai

Member

Bernard Delmas

Member

Brenda Harvey

Member

Teruo Asada

Member

Pierre Fleuriot

The proposal of candidates for the committee chair and members will be resolved at the board of directors meeting to be held soon after the annual general meeting of shareholders.

