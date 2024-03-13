March 12, 2024

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.'s Nomination Committee this month selected candidates for the company's board of directors, which are to be proposed for appointment at the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in June.

In addition, on March 12, the board of directors selected candidates for the position of representative executive officer, executive officer, board chair, vice board chair and committee (nomination, compensation and audit) chair and members.

1. Candidates for director

(To be proposed to the annual general meeting of shareholders)

Name Current Role - Yasushi Kimura Independent outside director Re-appointment Jean-Dominique Senard Director Re-appointment Keiko Ihara Independent outside director Re-appointment Motoo Nagai Independent outside director Re-appointment Bernard Delmas1 Independent outside director Re-appointment Andrew House Independent outside director Re-appointment Pierre Fleuriot Director Re-appointment Brenda Harvey Independent outside director Re-appointment Teruo Asada2 - New appointment Mariko Tokuno3 - New appointment Makoto Uchida4 Director

Representative executive officer,

president and CEO Re-appointment Hideyuki Sakamoto4 Director

Executive officer,

executive vice president Re-appointment

1. Subject to approval of the election of directors at this year's annual general meeting of shareholders; Delmas was elected as the lead independent outside director at the independent outside directors meeting held this month.

2. Currently Honorary Corporate Advisor, Marubeni Corporation

3. Currently Outside Director of Shiseido Company, Outside Director of Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd etc.

4. Uchida is a candidate for representative executive officer; Sakamoto is a candidate for executive officer. The proposal will be resolved at the board of directors meeting to be held soon after the annual general meeting of shareholders.

2. Candidates for board chair and vice board chair

Yasushi Kimura is to be appointed as board chair and Jean-Dominique Senard as vice board chair. The proposal will be resolved at the board of directors meeting to be held soon after the annual general meeting of shareholders.

3. Candidates for committee chair and members

1) Nomination Committee

Committee chair Andrew House Member Yasushi Kimura Member Keiko Ihara Member Motoo Nagai Member Jean-Dominique Senard

2) Compensation Committee

Committee chair Keiko Ihara Member Motoo Nagai Member Bernard Delmas Member Andrew House Member Mariko Tokuno

3) Audit Committee

Committee chair Motoo Nagai Member Bernard Delmas Member Brenda Harvey Member Teruo Asada Member Pierre Fleuriot

The proposal of candidates for the committee chair and members will be resolved at the board of directors meeting to be held soon after the annual general meeting of shareholders.

Contact

nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp