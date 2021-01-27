Nissan Motor : sets carbon neutral goal for 2050

Log in
2021/01/27

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has set the goal to achieve carbon neutrality across the company's operations and the life cycle of its products by 2050.1 As part of this effort, by the early 2030s every all-new Nissan vehicle offering in key markets will be electrified.

Nissan will pursue further innovations in electrification and manufacturing technology to make progress on the company's carbon neutrality goal in the following strategic areas:

  • Battery innovations including solid-state and related technologies to develop cost-competitive and more efficient electric vehicles;
  • Further development of Nissan's e-POWER electrified powertrains to achieve greater energy efficiency;
  • Development of a battery ecosystem to support decentralized, onsite power generation for buildings with renewable energy sources. Nissan anticipates increased collaboration with the energy sector to support the decarbonization of power grids;
  • Manufacturing process innovations to support higher productivity in vehicle assembly, starting with the Nissan Intelligent Factory initiative. The company will also strive for greater energy and material efficiencies to support longer-term carbon neutrality ambitions.

'We're determined to help create a carbon neutral society and accelerate the global effort against climate change,' said Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida. 'Our offering in electrified vehicles will continue to expand around the world, and this will make a major contribution to Nissan becoming carbon neutral. We will continue to drive innovation that enriches people's lives as we pursue a sustainable future for all.'

Nissan's goal builds on its decades-long programs to reduce emissions and provide electric vehicle technologies that benefit the environment and society. The company's electrification and emissions reduction efforts support the aims of the U.N. Paris Agreement on climate change and global progress toward carbon neutrality by 2050.

Nissan's ambition also expands upon past initiatives under the Nissan Green Program and the company's ongoing work to minimize the carbon footprint of its products and operations. The company introduced the world's first mass-market electric car, the Nissan LEAF, and has sold more than 500,000 of the zero-emission vehicle to date. Nissan also continues to work with industry coalitions and authorities to develop infrastructure and raise public awareness about the benefits of electric vehicles.

With 100% of all-new vehicle offerings to be electrified in the key markets of Japan, China, the U.S. and Europe by the early 2030s, Nissan will also be among the leaders in driving the adoption of electric vehicle technology.

Nissan believes the automotive industry can be a driving force in meeting global environmental and climate needs through a commitment to innovation and impact reduction by collaborating with authorities and partners worldwide. When combined with the expansion of renewable energy and charging infrastructure, vehicle electrification and sustainable operations can help accelerate the arrival of a carbon neutral future.

1) 'Life cycle' includes raw material extraction, manufacturing, use, and the recycling or reuse of end-of-life vehicles.

###

APPENDIX

Nissan Green Program at a glance

To realize its environmental philosophy 'a Symbiosis of People, Vehicles and Nature,' Nissan has promoted a series of midterm environmental action plans known collectively as the Nissan Green Program. Under the Nissan Green Program 2022, announced in November 2017, the company is focusing on four priorities:

Climate change
Promote the decarbonization of society through electrification, vehicle intelligence and innovative manufacturing
Resource dependency
Create a system that uses resources efficiently and sustainably, and promote services to use vehicles more effectively
Air quality
Ensure cleaner emissions, create a comfortable in-cabin environment to protect human health, and reduce the impact on the ecosystem
Water scarcity
Reduce water consumption and manage water quality in manufacturing

Additional details about NGP progress are available on the Nissan Green Program website in the Nissan Sustainability Report 2020.

Contact

Koji Okuda or Azusa Momose
+81 (0)45-523-5552
nissan_japan_communications@mail.nissan.co.jp

For more information about Nissan's products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 05:07:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 759 B 74 793 M 74 793 M
Net income 2021 -477 548 M -4 603 M -4 603 M
Net Debt 2021 6 232 B 60 071 M 60 071 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,42x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 107 B 20 322 M 20 307 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 136 134
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 567,00 JPY
Last Close Price 538,40 JPY
Spread / Highest target 175%
Spread / Average Target 5,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-1.88%20 322
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-3.52%206 840
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.94%101 723
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY28.22%76 418
DAIMLER AG1.90%74 523
BMW AG-0.21%54 949
