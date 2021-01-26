Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 01/25
549.5 JPY   -1.10%
03:02pNISSAN MOTOR : to cut around 160 office-based UK jobs
RE
07:06aNissan flips the switch on electric reboot in China
RE
01/25Death of diesel looms as carmakers accelerate to electric future
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nissan Motor : to cut around 160 office-based UK jobs

01/26/2021 | 03:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A visitor is seen at a Nissan Motor Corp. showroom in Tokyo, Japan

LONDON (Reuters) - Nissan will cut around 160 office-based jobs in Britain as the Japanese company faces reduced sales amid plans to turn around its performance.

Last week, it committed to its northeast England factory and will source more batteries locally to avoid tariffs on electric cars after the UK's trade deal with the EU, calling the Brexit agreement an "opportunity" for the Sunderland site.

Nissan opened what is now Britain's biggest car plant in 1986 and made nearly 350,000 vehicles there in 2019.

Globally it has faced a torrid time in recent years and is cutting production capacity, model numbers and operating expenses.

"We continually adapt our business to maximise efficiency in line with market conditions and we are currently in consultation with some of our office based staff," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.25% 0.88573 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -1.10% 549.5 End-of-day quote.-1.88%
All news about NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
03:02pNISSAN MOTOR : to cut around 160 office-based UK jobs
RE
07:06aNissan flips the switch on electric reboot in China
RE
01/25Death of diesel looms as carmakers accelerate to electric future
RE
01/25EXCLUSIVE : Taiwan ministry says TSMC will prioritise auto chips if possible
RE
01/24Taiwan ministry says TSMC will prioritise auto chips if possible
RE
01/24Volkswagen looks to claim damages from suppliers over chip shortages
RE
01/24Volkswagen looks to claim damages from suppliers over chip shortages -magazin..
RE
01/24Germany urges Taiwan to help ease auto chip shortage
RE
01/24Germany urges Taiwan to help ease auto chip shortage
RE
01/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Honor, Google, Samsung
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 759 B 74 840 M 74 840 M
Net income 2021 -477 548 M -4 606 M -4 606 M
Net Debt 2021 6 232 B 60 108 M 60 108 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,42x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 107 B 20 322 M 20 320 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 136 134
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 567,00 JPY
Last Close Price 538,40 JPY
Spread / Highest target 175%
Spread / Average Target 5,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-1.88%20 720
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-3.52%206 840
VOLKSWAGEN AG4.08%101 723
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY28.22%76 418
DAIMLER AG-0.61%74 523
BMW AG-2.80%54 949
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ