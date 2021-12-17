Nissan Motor : to establish new vehicle customization and motorsports company

2021/12/17

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. announced today plans to establish a new company through the integration of two affiliated companies, Autech Japan Inc. (Autech) and Nissan Motorsports International Co. Ltd. (NISMO). The new company is to be established on April 1, 2022.

The integration is aimed to better globally utilize Autech's know-how in developing and manufacturing customized vehicles and NISMO's brand power built up through motorsports. Positioned as an important strategic subsidiary, the new company is expected to contribute to Nissan's sustainable growth.

Nissan aims to deliver a variety of exciting cars, provide experiences that better connect people and society, and to expand the possibilities of mobility.

Nissan Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta said: "Autech, with its wide range of expertise, is a pioneer of customized vehicles. NISMO, through motorsports and enhanced driving pleasure, is a symbol of the spirit of challenge in Nissan cars. We are confident that the integration of these two companies will bring us even closer to the pinnacle of exciting mobility we are aiming for."

Autech and NISMO CEO Takao Katagiri said: "Both Autech and NISMO have more than 30 years' experience and have a solid and wide fan base. By connecting the high aspirations of our employees and advanced craftsmanship for the future, we aim to reach ever greater heights as a presence loved and supported by customers."

New company outline

Name Nissan Motorsports & Customizing Co., Ltd. Business Conversion, motorsports, parts and accessories development, business entrusted and commissioned by Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Month of integration April 2022 Address ● Headquarters: 824-2, Hagisono, Chigasaki-shi, Kanagawa-ken, Japan

● Autech operations: As above

● NISMO operations: 6-1Daikoku-cho, Tsurumi-ku, Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa-ken, Japan President and CEO Takao Katagiri Capital 480 million yen Employees Approximately 600

