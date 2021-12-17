Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nissan Motor : to establish new vehicle customization and motorsports company

12/17/2021 | 02:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2021/12/17

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. announced today plans to establish a new company through the integration of two affiliated companies, Autech Japan Inc. (Autech) and Nissan Motorsports International Co. Ltd. (NISMO). The new company is to be established on April 1, 2022.

The integration is aimed to better globally utilize Autech's know-how in developing and manufacturing customized vehicles and NISMO's brand power built up through motorsports. Positioned as an important strategic subsidiary, the new company is expected to contribute to Nissan's sustainable growth.

Nissan aims to deliver a variety of exciting cars, provide experiences that better connect people and society, and to expand　the possibilities of mobility.

Nissan Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta said: "Autech, with its wide range of expertise, is a pioneer of customized vehicles. NISMO, through motorsports and enhanced driving pleasure, is a symbol of the spirit of challenge in Nissan cars. We are confident that the integration of these two companies will bring us even closer to the pinnacle of exciting mobility we are aiming for."

Autech and NISMO CEO Takao Katagiri said: "Both Autech and NISMO have more than 30 years' experience and have a solid and wide fan base. By connecting the high aspirations of our employees and advanced craftsmanship for the future, we aim to reach ever greater heights as a presence loved and supported by customers."

New company outline

Name Nissan Motorsports & Customizing Co., Ltd.
Business Conversion, motorsports, parts and accessories development, business entrusted and commissioned by Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Month of integration April 2022
Address ● Headquarters: 824-2, Hagisono, Chigasaki-shi, Kanagawa-ken, Japan
● Autech operations: As above
● NISMO operations: 6-1Daikoku-cho, Tsurumi-ku, Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa-ken, Japan
President and CEO Takao Katagiri
Capital 480 million yen
Employees Approximately 600

References:
Autech Japan Inc. outline
Nissan Motorsports International Co., Ltd. outline

Disclaimer

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 07:38:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
02:39aNISSAN MOTOR : to establish new vehicle customization and motorsports company
PU
02:15aEU Car Registrations Declined in November
DJ
12/16Nissan Motor Eyes Battery Recycling Plants In Europe To Reduce EV Production Costs By 2..
MT
12/15Nissan to build new battery recycling factories in U.S., Europe by 2025 -Nikkei
RE
12/15GAC Makes Strategic Investment in Nissan-Backed WeRide
MT
12/14China's WeRide receives strategic investment from GAC Group for robotaxis
RE
12/14Nikkei 225 Down 0.7% on Pandemic, Federal Reserve Outlooks
MT
12/14FAW-backed Pony.ai Receives Suspension Order for Driverless Car Tests in California
MT
12/14Great Wall Motor Abandons Plan to Take Over Nissan's Barcelona Plant; Hong Kong Shares ..
MT
12/13Great Wall Motor withdraws interest in Spain's Nissan plant
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 930 B 78 629 M 78 629 M
Net income 2022 194 B 1 710 M 1 710 M
Net Debt 2022 5 932 B 52 233 M 52 233 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 0,47%
Capitalization 2 190 B 19 264 M 19 283 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 131 461
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 559,50 JPY
Average target price 721,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-0.09%19 264
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION34.44%260 392
DAIMLER AG49.53%86 763
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY40.23%84 774
FORD MOTOR COMPANY131.51%81 324
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG24.10%65 737