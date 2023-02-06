Nissan Plans to Take Up to 15% Stake in Renault's New EV Company

By Kosaku Narioka

Nissan Motor Co. plans to invest up to a 15% stake in Renault SA's new electric-vehicle company, Ampere, the auto makers said Monday as they formally announced the alliance's reorganization.

The French-Japanese auto alliance said member Mitsubishi Motors Corp. will also consider investing in Ampere.

The auto makers said that Renault will transfer 28.4% of Nissan shares into a French trust, and that Nissan and Renault will retain a 15% cross-shareholding.

The French auto maker said last Monday that it had agreed to reduce its stake in Nissan to 15% from 43% currently, subject to the approval of the two companies' boards.

Nissan holds a 15% stake in Renault.

The alliance's new initiatives include operational projects in Latin America, India, Europe, they said Monday.

