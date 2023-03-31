Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nissan Motor Co Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-31 am EDT
501.10 JPY   +2.29%
08:28aNissan-Renault deal may be delayed over EVs, intellectual property -Jiji
RE
05:58aToyota's St Petersburg plant handed over to Russian state
RE
03/30Nissan Motor : production, sales and exports for February 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nissan-Renault deal may be delayed over EVs, intellectual property -Jiji

03/31/2023 | 08:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logos of car manufacturers Nissan and Renault are pictured at a dealership Kyiv

TOKYO (Reuters) - The final contract on the reboot of the alliance between Japanese car maker Nissan and French counterpart Renault may be delayed until after April, Jiji news agency reported on Friday.

Extended discussion on electric vehicles and intellectual property may delay it, Jiji reported.

The two companies announced a reboot of their alliance in February.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 2.29% 501.1 Delayed Quote.17.17%
RENAULT -0.19% 37.51 Real-time Quote.20.16%
All news about NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
08:28aNissan-Renault deal may be delayed over EVs, intellectual property -Jiji
RE
05:58aToyota's St Petersburg plant handed over to Russian state
RE
03/30Nissan Motor : production, sales and exports for February 2023
PU
03/30Nissan Motor : Sales, Production & Exports Results Feb, 2023 News Release
PU
03/30NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/27Frustrating Sao Paulo E-Prix for Nissan Formula E Team
AQ
03/27Nissan Motor : Sales, Production & Exports Results Feb, 2023
PU
03/27Nissan Motor : Sales, Production & Exports Results Feb, 2023 Excel
PU
03/25Challenger wins UAW labor union presidency, vows reforms
RE
03/24Russians reluctantly embrace Chinese cars after Western brands depart
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 10 334 B 77 863 M 77 863 M
Net income 2023 171 B 1 287 M 1 287 M
Net Debt 2023 4 958 B 37 357 M 37 357 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,8x
Yield 2023 1,31%
Capitalization 1 918 B 14 454 M 14 454 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
EV / Sales 2024 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 134 111
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 489,90 JPY
Average target price 630,63 JPY
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Uchida Program Director
Stephen Ma Chief Supervisor
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Kunio Nakaguro Executive Vice President, Head-R&D
Yasunobu Matoba Chief Information Officer & Head-Global IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD17.17%14 454
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.63%188 276
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG15.49%82 729
VOLKSWAGEN AG7.10%78 961
BMW AG20.75%70 364
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY6.12%50 193
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer