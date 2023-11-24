Nissan: accelerating the switch to all-electric

Nissan confirms that all three models manufactured at its UK plant will be 100% electric.



Not only does the transformation project include future all-electric versions of Nissan's flagship crossovers, Qashqai and JUKE, but Nissan also confirms today that the third vehicle scheduled for production in the UK will be the next-generation Nissan LEAF.



Today's announcement means that the EV36Zero hub in Sunderland, Nissan's manufacturing project, will include three electric vehicles (EVs), three gigafactories and up to £3 billion of investment



Vehicle and battery manufacturing will be powered by the EV36Zero microgrid, which will integrate Nissan's wind and solar farms and have the capacity to supply 100% renewable electricity to Nissan and its neighboring suppliers.



Makoto Uchida, President and CEO of Nissan said: 'With the arrival of electric versions of our main European models, we are heading into a new era for Nissan, for the industry and for our customers.



