    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
04/05 12:16:52 am EDT
531 JPY   +0.26%
04/04Nissan delays Ariya electric SUV sales again, citing supply chain woes
RE
04/04Nissan Group reports first-quarter 2022 U.S. sales
AQ
04/01Nissan to Discontinue Manufacturing of Cima Sedans
MT
Nissan delays Ariya electric SUV sales again, citing supply chain woes

04/04/2022 | 11:06pm EDT
Man walks in front of the Nissan logo at Nissan Gallery in Yokohama

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co is pushing back the release date of the electric Ariya B6 SUV again due to a global shortage of semiconductors and other supply chain disruptions, the Japanese automaker said in a statement late on Monday.

The Ariya, Nissan's second EV-only model after the Leaf hatchback, will now go on sale on May 12 in Japan. The company had most recently flagged a late-March launch.

The Ariya was originally slated for a mid-2021 launch but was delayed by COVID-related chip shortages. Sales in Europe are due to start this summer and the United States in the autumn, Nissan has said.

A limited-edition version of the SUV went on sale in Japan as planned in January.

Nissan pioneered mass-market electric vehicles with the Leaf in 2010.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 8 720 B 71 054 M 71 054 M
Net income 2022 217 B 1 765 M 1 765 M
Net Debt 2022 5 393 B 43 946 M 43 946 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,63x
Yield 2022 0,65%
Capitalization 2 073 B 16 892 M 16 892 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 131 461
Free-Float 45,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 529,60 JPY
Average target price 714,12 JPY
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
Managers and Directors
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-2.84%17 211
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.73%247 461
VOLKSWAGEN AG-10.55%110 191
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-4.93%74 971
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-19.79%66 913
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-26.35%62 422