  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nissan Motor Co Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-03-09 am EST
549.10 JPY   +0.62%
Nissan downgrade seen as start of 'fallen angels' cycle
RE
Nissan announces executive management changes; Americas region names new Chief Planning Officer and US Chief Marketing Officer
AQ
Nissan announces executive management changes
AQ
Nissan downgrade seen as start of 'fallen angels' cycle

03/09/2023 | 01:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press day at the Los Angeles Auto Show

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The downgrade of Nissan Motor's credit rating from investment grade to junk by S&P Global on Tuesday marks the start of a cycle that could see as much as $55 billion of so-called "fallen angels" this year, said fund managers.

Global supply-chain disruptions, higher labor costs and persistently high inflation in a slowing economy is expected to hurt companies in cyclical sectors like automotives, homebuilding and industrials, leading to rating downgrades of some investment-grade rated companies.

S&P cut Nissan's rating by one notch to BB+ or junk, saying its profitability will remain weaker than global peers as softening demand for new car sales in the U.S. and Europe would pressure sales prices.

"We're now reaching that inflection point where you're going to start seeing that recession squeeze on companies' earnings," said Jason Friedman, global head of business development at Marathon Asset Management.

Nissan had $10 billion in outstanding U.S. dollar bonds, making it the largest fallen angel since 2020, said BofA Global Research in a report on Tuesday.

Fallen angel volume this year may not be as bad as 2020 when it touched $250 billion, but it could be significantly higher than $18 billion in 2022.

Some 0.8% of the investment-grade bond index, or $55 billion, was seen at risk for downgrades and already trading at the BB-rating band or junk bond levels, the report said.

Unlike energy in 2020, no sector is currently in distress and the Fed is expected to start cutting interest rates if the economy slows too much, said BofA Global.

Junk-bond fund managers see the downgrades as an opportunity to invest in quality companies that have the potential to graduate back to investment grade.

They could also buy them almost 150-200 basis points cheaper than an equivalent BB bond, as some funds may be forced to sell these bonds for failing to meet their investment-grade bond mandates, said Manuel Hayes, senior portfolio manager at asset manager Insight Investment.

(Reporting by Matt Tracy, editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan and Hugh Lawson)

By Matt Tracy


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.22% 0.66081 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.69% 1.19294 Delayed Quote.-2.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.72484 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.32% 1.05815 Delayed Quote.-1.43%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.08% 0.012196 Delayed Quote.0.87%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.32% 0.61319 Delayed Quote.-3.75%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 0.62% 549.1 Delayed Quote.30.52%
Financials
Sales 2023 10 330 B 75 406 M 75 406 M
Net income 2023 180 B 1 317 M 1 317 M
Net Debt 2023 4 980 B 36 351 M 36 351 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,5x
Yield 2023 1,17%
Capitalization 2 150 B 15 770 M 15 695 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 134 111
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 549,10 JPY
Average target price 635,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Uchida Program Director
Stephen Ma Chief Supervisor
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Kunio Nakaguro Executive Vice President, Head-R&D
Yasunobu Matoba Chief Information Officer & Head-Global IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD30.52%15 597
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.24%189 056
VOLKSWAGEN AG20.31%86 414
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG22.35%84 909
BMW AG21.08%68 213
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY18.13%55 451