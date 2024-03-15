TOKYO, March 15 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor is preparing to tap Korean battery supplier SK On for its electric vehicle production in the United States, as it reviews its current supply from a Chinese company, Yomiuri newspaper reported on Friday.

Nissan last year said it was looking into a second source of batteries produced in the U.S., in addition to the existing supplier AESC owned by Chinese renewable energy group Envision, to meet requirements for the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. (Reporting by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)