Nissan: management change
Takeshi Yamaguchi, currently corporate vice president (CVP), vice president of Dongfeng Motor (DFL) and general manager of Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle Company (DFN), will be appointed executive vice president (head of engineering/TCS/design) of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation.
His replacement will be announced in March.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction