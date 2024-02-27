Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. is one of the Japanese leaders of automotive construction. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of vehicles (88.1%): 3.9 million units sold in 2021/22 and broken down by country between Japan (428,000 units), China (1,381,000), North America (1,183,000), Europe (340,000) and other (543,000); - financial services (11.9%): primarily vehicle purchase financing services. Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (21.2%), Asia (9.6%), North America (47.7%), Europe (11.3%) and other (10.2%).

Related indices Nikkei 225