    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
Nissan plans UK solar farm big enough to build every Leaf sold in Europe

12/01/2021 | 07:02am EST
Man walks in front of the Nissan logo at Nissan Gallery in Yokohama

LONDON (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Nissan said on Wednesday it has received planning permission to build a 20-megawatt solar farm at its plant in northeast England that should generate enough power to build every fully electric Leaf car sold in Europe.

Nissan said construction will begin immediately and be completed by May 2022. The new solar farm will double the amount of renewable electricity generated at Nissan's Sunderland plant to 20% of its needs.

In July, Nissan said it would spend 1 billion pounds ($1.33 billion) with its Chinese partner Envision AESC to build a battery plant that will power 100,000 vehicles a year, including a new crossover model.

Earlier this week, Nissan said it will spend 2 trillion yen ($17.64 billion) over five years to accelerate vehicle electrification to catch up with competitors in one of the fastest growth areas for car makers.

($1 = 113.4100 yen)

($1 = 0.7509 pounds)

(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Nick Carey


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 8 978 B 79 118 M 79 118 M
Net income 2022 174 B 1 535 M 1 535 M
Net Debt 2022 5 886 B 51 867 M 51 867 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 0,57%
Capitalization 2 203 B 19 431 M 19 416 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 131 461
Free-Float 45,7%
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 562,90 JPY
Average target price 714,44 JPY
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.0.52%19 431
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION25.74%244 415
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.06%119 528
DAIMLER AG43.62%100 086
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY38.98%84 019
FORD MOTOR COMPANY118.32%76 688