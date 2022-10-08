Nissan presses partner Renault to sell down stake -WSJ

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd is
pressing partner Renault SA to cut its stake in the
Japanese automaker and revamp their more than 20-year-old
alliance, the Wall Street Journal said on Friday, citing people
with knowledge of the talks.
French car firm Renault owns about 43% of Nissan, while the
Japanese firm owns 15% of its top shareholder, but without
voting rights.
In June, Nissan revealed for the first time some details of
its alliance pact with top shareholder Renault that keep the
latter from unilaterally increasing its stake beyond 44.4%.
Their talks cover the question of whether Nissan will join
Renault's new unit being set up to house its electric vehicle
(EV) assets in exchange for its French ally winding down the
Nissan stake, the paper said.
Nissan's Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta was among the
firm's executives who visited France last month and discussed
whether the Japanese car maker would invest in Renault's new EV
business, the paper added.
Renault is pushing ahead with plans to split its EV and
combustion engine businesses in a bid to catch up with rivals
such as Tesla and Volkswagen in the race to
cleaner driving.
It expects to unveil a detailed blueprint for the new EV
entity this autumn.
Renault declined to comment on the report, while Nissan did
not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside
normal working hours.
(Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)