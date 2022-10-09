Nissan pushes partner Renault to sell down stake, may raise funds -source

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd is
pressing French partner Renault SA to cut its stake in
the Japanese automaker as much as possible, ideally to 15%, and
may consider raising funds to buy back the shares, a source
familiar with the matter said.
The demands were made in exchange for Nissan agreeing to
invest in Renault's new unit being set up to house its electric
vehicle (EV) assets, said the source, who sought anonymity as
the talks are not public.
Renault owns about 43% of Nissan, which wants its French
ally to wind down the stake to 15%, drawing level with Nissan's
share in the alliance partner, the source said.
The stake sale would not affect their business alliance and
Nissan may need to raise funds to buy the shares back from
Renault, the source added.
Renault and Nissan did not immediately reply to Reuters'
requests for comment.
The stake selldown talks were first reported by the Wall
Street Journal and news agency Bloomberg said Renault was open
to reducing its stake in Nissan, citing people familiar with the
talks.
Renault is pushing ahead with plans to split its EV and
combustion engine businesses in a bid to catch up with rivals
such as Tesla and Volkswagen in the race to
cleaner driving.
It expects to unveil a detailed blueprint for the new EV
entity at a capital markets day this autumn.
As the negotiations intensify, Renault's Chief Executive
Luca de Meo is set to attend Sunday's Formula 1 race in Suzuka,
giving him an opportunity to speak with his Nissan counterpart,
Makoto Uchida, another source said.
This weekend's talks are unlikely to yield concrete results,
the first source said, but negotiations could bring a deal
before Nov. 8, when de Meo plans to present an update of his
strategy.
Alliance partners Nissan and Mitsubishi have not
yet said whether they will take part in Renault's future EV
unit.
The source said Mitsubishi was also considering taking a
single-digit percent stake in Renault's EV unit.
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Satoshi Sugiyama in Tokyo,
Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Gilles
Guillaume in Paris; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)