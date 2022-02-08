Nissan raises profit outlook as cost cuts, weak yen boost profitability

TOKYO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co on Tuesday
raised its full-year operating profit forecast by 17% to 210
billion yen ($1.82 billion) as cost cutting helped bolster
profitability and the carmaker benefited from a weak yen.
The outlook is higher than a mean 194 billion yen profit
based on estimates from 20 analysts, Refinitiv data shows.
Like other big global carmakers, Nissan has been forced to
cut output, even as demand for cars in key markets such as China
and the United States rebounds, because of a shortage of
semiconductors and other components.
Those cuts, however, have prompted Nissan to squeeze costs
and improve vehicle profitability because it no longer needs to
offer large financial incentives in the U.S. and other markets
to persuade consumers to buy its cars.
Japan's No. 3 carmaker, maintained its global annual sales
target of 3.8 million vehicles.
Operating profit for the three months to Dec. 31 almost
doubled to 52.2 billion yen ($451.8 million), exceeding an
average 35.8 billion yen profit estimated by nine analysts,
Refinitiv data shows.
($1 = 115.5300 yen)
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
and Shailesh Kuber)