Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.

(7201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nissan's prospects brighten as China rebounds, but struggle ahead for weakened car maker

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 04:16am EST
A visitor is seen at Nissan Motor Corp.'s showroom in Tokyo

Tokyo (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co could trim its forecast for a full-year loss when it reports quarterly results on Thursday, analyst estimates show, as a recovery in China marks a rare bright spot for the Japanese automaker weakened by scandal and the pandemic.

Nissan's second-quarter results are likely to highlight how it is falling further behind domestic rivals Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd, both of which last week raised their profit estimates thanks partly to an uptick in demand from China, the world's largest auto market.

While China's rebound from the pandemic is proving a boon for Japanese automakers, Nissan is still struggling in North America, where it is hampered by an ageing vehicle line-up.

"A recovery in China is perhaps encouraging, but certainly not a panacea for Nissan's overall troubles. The key to recovery is North America, where the majority of problems stem," said Julie Boote, an analyst at Pelham Smithers Associates in London.

Toyota and Honda "are currently doing even better than Nissan in China; but, most importantly, neither of them have the same issues as Nissan has in North America," she said.

Twenty-three analysts surveyed by Refinitiv estimate an average operating loss of 335 billion yen ($3.2 billion) for the full year, 28% less than Nissan forecast in July, as the pandemic raged.

Toyota and Honda both more than doubled their forecasts last week to a 2.47 trillion yen operating profit and 420 billion yen gain respectively.

Vehicle sales in China, the world's biggest auto market, expanded 12.8% year-on-year in September for a sixth straight monthly gain. That recovery shows signs of taking hold in the United States too.

REVAMP

But Nissan, the maker of the Leaf, the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle launched a decade ago, is constrained by its line-up. Chinese consumers are seeking mid-sized or large luxury vehicles, while North American drivers are shifting to sports-utility vehicles and large pickups.

Aware of its competitive shortcomings after years of expansion under ousted leader Carlos Ghosn, Nissan has said it would cut production capacity and model numbers by a fifth and slash operating expenses by 300 billion yen over three years - similar to revamps at alliance partners Renault and Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

It also plans to launch new cars.

Chief Executive Makoto Uchida has also announced plans to launch nine new and re-designed electric models in China over the next five years.

Nissan also unveiled the Ariya SUV, its first electric vehicle since the Leaf, with a driving range comparable to models built by Tesla Inc. It will go on sale outside Japan, including in North America, after the middle of next year.

When measured by output, Nissan at the end of September was a much smaller manufacturer than two years earlier, before Ghosn was arrested and charged with financial wrongdoing in Japan. Ghosn, who subsequently fled to Lebanon, has denied the charges.

It has since fallen behind Honda, with 1.54 million vehicles produced in the six months to September, from 2.62 million two years earlier.

Uchida has pledged to achieve a core operating profit margin above 5% and a sustainable global market share of 6%. Nissan in September said it would issue $8 billion in dollar-denominated debt.

In the second quarter Nissan likely posted an operating loss of 130.6 billion yen according to an average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

($1 = 105.1200 yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by David Dolan and Stephen Coates)

By Tim Kelly

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 3.32% 2927.5 End-of-day quote.-5.53%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 7.98% 203 End-of-day quote.-55.68%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 6.34% 411 End-of-day quote.-35.39%
RENAULT 0.52% 27.96 Real-time Quote.-34.06%
TESLA, INC. -2.59% 410.36 Delayed Quote.403.50%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 2.35% 6960 End-of-day quote.9.95%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 1.31% 7267 End-of-day quote.-5.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
04:17aFACTBOX : Rated one notch above junk, Nissan can still repay its debt
RE
04:16aNissan's prospects brighten as China rebounds, but struggle ahead for weakene..
RE
11/10Main events scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 12
AQ
11/10NISSAN MOTOR : 2021 Nissan Versa U.S. MSRP starts at $14,930
AQ
11/10NISSAN MOTOR : launches all-new 2021 Rogue with creative marketing campaign, sig..
AQ
11/10NISSAN MOTOR : Brian Brockman named vice president, Communications, Nissan U.S. ..
AQ
11/10NISSAN MOTOR : 2021 Nissan Maxima U.S. MSRP starts at $36,990, adds special 40th..
AQ
11/10NISSAN MOTOR : Automotive News names three Nissan executives to '100 Leading Wom..
AQ
11/09Hyundai named manufacturer of the Year at the EVIEs
AQ
11/09NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 806 B 74 113 M 74 113 M
Net income 2021 -538 703 M -5 115 M -5 115 M
Net Debt 2021 6 289 B 59 713 M 59 713 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,02x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 608 B 15 275 M 15 271 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 136 134
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 436,11 JPY
Last Close Price 411,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 260%
Spread / Average Target 6,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-35.39%15 275
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-5.79%189 984
VOLKSWAGEN AG-19.25%87 283
DAIMLER AG2.69%64 084
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY6.45%55 764
BMW AG-7.53%51 521
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group