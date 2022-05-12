Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Nissan Motor Co Ltd
  News
  Summary
    7201   JP3672400003

NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD

(7201)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/13 12:07:10 am EDT
491.30 JPY   -2.71%
05/12Nissan says it is too early to predict EV unit spin-off
RE
05/12Nissan says it is too early to predict EV unit spin-off
RE
05/12Japanese shares rise on bargain hunting; SoftBank shines
RE
Nissan says it is too early to predict EV unit spin-off

05/12/2022 | 11:29pm EDT
Man walks in front of the Nissan logo at Nissan Gallery in Yokohama

TOKYO (Reuters) - It is too early to say whether Nissan Motor Co would spin off its electric vehicle (EV) business division like its alliance member Renault is seeking to do, a senior executive of the Japanese automaker said on Friday.

"It's too early to consider because of our diversified market portfolio and diversified product portfolio," Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta said.

The French carmaker said in April all options were on the table for separating its EV business, including a possible public listing, as it seeks to catch up with rivals such as Tesla and Volkswagen.

But the move has raised speculation that Renault may consider lowering its stake in Nissan.

Renault owns 43.4% of Nissan, which in turn has a 15% non-voting stake in the French company, and the structure of their partnership has long been a source of friction in Japan.

As an alliance member, Nissan would support Renault's endeavors, Gupta told reporters.

At the same time, Nissan needs to focus on both electric vehicles and internal-combustion engine cars that include the hybrids, he said.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -2.75% 491.3 Delayed Quote.-10.09%
RENAULT -2.27% 22.425 Real-time Quote.-26.58%
TESLA, INC. -0.82% 728 Delayed Quote.-31.11%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.18% 146.44 Delayed Quote.-17.49%
Financials
Sales 2022 8 673 B 67 650 M 67 650 M
Net income 2022 221 B 1 727 M 1 727 M
Net Debt 2022 5 298 B 41 323 M 41 323 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,95x
Yield 2022 0,68%
Capitalization 1 977 B 15 419 M 15 419 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 131 461
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Nissan Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 505,00 JPY
Average target price 690,59 JPY
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Makoto Uchida Executive President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Ma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Yasushi Kimura Chairman
Anthony Thomas Chief Information Officer
Ashwani Gupta COO & Representative Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD-10.09%15 022
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.12%219 679
VOLKSWAGEN AG-17.49%93 337
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-6.04%72 029
BMW AG-14.36%56 909
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-39.35%54 349