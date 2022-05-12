Nissan says it is too early to predict EV unit spin-off

TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - It is too early to say whether
Nissan Motor Co would spin off its electric vehicle
(EV) business division like its alliance member Renault
is seeking to do, a senior executive of the Japanese
automaker said on Friday.
"It's too early to consider because of our diversified
market portfolio and diversified product portfolio," Nissan COO
Ashwani Gupta said.
The French carmaker said in April all options were on the
table for separating its EV business, including a possible
public listing, as it seeks to catch up with rivals such as
Tesla and Volkswagen.
But the move has raised speculation that Renault may
consider lowering its stake in Nissan.
Renault owns 43.4% of Nissan, which in turn has a 15%
non-voting stake in the French company, and the structure of
their partnership has long been a source of friction in Japan.
As an alliance member, Nissan would support Renault's
endeavors, Gupta told reporters.
At the same time, Nissan needs to focus on both electric
vehicles and internal-combustion engine cars that include the
hybrids, he said.
(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Himani Sarkar and
Stephen Coates)